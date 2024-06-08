Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Exclusive Discounts on Apple Products

Explore the best deals on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more at the Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale. Don't miss out on exclusive discounts and special offers from March 16 to March 24.

Vijay Sales, a prominent electronics retailer, has launched its much-anticipated Apple Days Sale, providing a range of attractive discounts on Apple products including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. This sale is an excellent opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to acquire their favorite gadgets at reduced prices.

Sale Duration and Details

The Apple Days Sale commenced on March 16 and will run through March 24. During this period, customers can enjoy significant savings on various Apple devices, both online and in-store.

Highlighted Offers

iPhones: The iPhone 15 series sees substantial discounts, with the iPhone 15 Pro starting at a lowered price of Rs 122,900 after a Rs 3,000 discount for HDFC cardholders. Other models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also available at reduced prices, starting at Rs 66,490 and Rs 75,820 respectively. iPads: Customers can purchase the iPad 9th Gen starting at Rs 25,990, and the iPad 10th Gen at Rs 33,430, inclusive of HDFC card discounts. MacBooks: The MacBook Air with the M1 Chip starts at Rs 74,900, while the newer M3 Chip model is priced at Rs 109,900, also inclusive of HDFC discounts. Apple Watches: The Apple Watch Series 9 is available from Rs 36,310, and the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) starts at Rs 27,690, with discounts for HDFC cardholders.

Additional Benefits

In addition to price cuts, customers using HDFC bank cards can avail of further instant discounts, enhancing the affordability of these high-end devices. Additionally, shoppers can earn loyalty points through purchases, which can be redeemed in future transactions.

The Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale offers a fantastic opportunity for consumers to invest in premium Apple products at more accessible prices. With a range of products available at discounted rates, this sale is ideal for upgrading your technology with the latest from Apple.