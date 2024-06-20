vivo Introduces the Y58 5G: A New Addition to the Y-Series Featuring a Robust Battery and Advanced Camera Capabilities

vivo has recently expanded its Y-series lineup with the introduction of the Y58 5G in India, boasting a large 6000 mAh battery and a 50 MP AI-powered camera. The new model aims to meet the demands of young consumers looking for high-quality features at an affordable price point.

Design and Display Features

The Y58 5G showcases a 6.72-inch FHD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, making it one of the brightest displays in its segment, capable of reaching a peak brightness of up to 1024 nits. It also includes TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission, protecting users’ eyes from strain. The phone’s design is complemented by IP64 dust and water resistance, adding to its durability.

Camera Capabilities

Vivo has equipped the Y58 5G with a dual rear camera setup including a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP bokeh camera, alongside an 8 MP front camera. The device includes multiple camera features like a Super Night camera mode for enhanced low-light photography, Multi-style portrait mode, and a dual-view video function that allows simultaneous use of front and rear cameras for video.

Performance and Battery Life

The device is powered by a Snapdragon processor and offers 8GB of RAM with the possibility to extend an additional 8GB. The significant 6000 mAh battery is supported by a 44W fast charger, providing extended usage times. The Y58 5G operates on Funtouch OS 14 and promises sustained battery health over four years.

Pricing and Availability

The Y58 5G is available in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green, priced at INR 19,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant. It is available from today at Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. Promotional offers include an instant cashback of INR 1500 with select bank cards and a unique ownership plan at INR 35 per day.

Local Manufacturing

In line with the government’s Make in India initiative, the Y58 5G is manufactured at Vivo’s facility in Greater Noida, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to supporting local manufacturing and providing employment in the region.