Vivo V40 and V40 Pro: Anticipated India Launch and Features

Building on the success of its V30 lineup, Vivo is poised to introduce the V40 series to the Indian market. Early reports suggest that the series will consist of two models: the Vivo V40 and the Vivo V40 Pro. Both devices are rumored to offer significant enhancements over their predecessors.

Robust Build and Slim Design

Both the V40 and V40 Pro are expected to boast an IP68 rating, providing protection against dust and water, thereby increasing durability. While aiming for robustness, the V40 series is also anticipated to be among the slimmest smartphones in its category. Reports indicate a potential August 2024 launch in India.

Innovative Camera Technology

The V40 series is expected to feature a 3D curved display for an enhanced visual experience. In terms of photography, the phones are rumored to sport an Infinity Eye camera module equipped with Zeiss Optics, promising high-quality multifocal portraits. The Vivo V40 is said to have a dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. A 50MP front-facing camera is also expected for high-quality selfies and video calls.

European Variant Specifications

The European variant of the Vivo V40 is expected to offer a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Connectivity and Battery

In terms of connectivity, the smartphones are likely to support dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and GPS. Both models are rumored to pack a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging via a Type-C USB port.

While Vivo has yet to confirm any of these details, the V40 series has the potential to be a strong contender in the Indian smartphone market, appealing to a broad spectrum of users.

