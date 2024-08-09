Vivo V40 vs Realme 13 Pro+: Premium Feel, Rugged Protection

Vivo V40 or Realme 13 Pro+? Uncover the strengths and weaknesses of these mid-range powerhouses. Detailed specs, camera shootout, and our verdict to help you choose!

Alright, tech enthusiasts, let’s dive deeper into a head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V40 and the Realme 13 Pro+. We’ll dissect every detail, from the processors to the displays, so you can make an informed decision about which one suits your needs best.

Design and Build

Vivo V40: Flaunts a premium glass front and back with a plastic frame. It feels solid in hand and is IP68/IP69 dust/water resistant, meaning it can survive accidental spills and even a quick dip in the pool.

Realme 13 Pro+: Also sports a glass front and back but uses Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability. It has an IP65 rating, offering some dust and water resistance but not as much as the Vivo V40.

Display

Vivo V40: Boasts a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The peak brightness of 4500 nits ensures excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.

Realme 13 Pro+: Features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It gets incredibly bright at 2000 nits (peak), but the Vivo V40 has a slight edge in overall display quality.

Performance

Vivo V40: Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which offers a good balance of performance and efficiency. It handles everyday tasks with ease and can handle most games without breaking a sweat.

Realme 13 Pro+: Runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, a slightly less powerful chip than the one in the Vivo V40. It’s still a capable processor but might struggle with demanding games or heavy multitasking.

Camera

Vivo V40: Equipped with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. The 50MP front camera captures detailed selfies.

Realme 13 Pro+: Features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The 32MP front camera is good for selfies.

Battery and Charging

Vivo V40: Packs a massive 5500mAh battery that easily lasts a full day on a single charge. It supports 80W wired charging, which can juice up the phone in no time.

Realme 13 Pro+: Has a slightly smaller 5200mAh battery but still offers good battery life. It also supports 80W wired charging, so you won’t be tethered to a charger for long.

Software and Features

Vivo V40: Runs on Android 14 with Funtouch 14 on top. Funtouch offers plenty of customization options but can be a bit overwhelming for some users.

Realme 13 Pro+: Also runs on Android 14 but with Realme UI 5.0. Realme UI is known for its clean and user-friendly interface.

Other Features

Vivo V40: Features an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and NFC support.

Realme 13 Pro+: Also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, NFC support, and Hi-Res audio support.

Price

Vivo V40: Starts at around INR 35,990 for the base variant.

Realme 13 Pro+: Starts at around INR 29,999 for the base variant.

The Verdict

Both the Vivo V40 and the Realme 13 Pro+ are excellent mid-range smartphones with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Choose the Vivo V40 if: You prioritize a better display, slightly better performance, longer battery life, and superior water and dust resistance.

Choose the Realme 13 Pro+ if: You want a more versatile camera system, a slightly more compact design, and a cleaner software experience, all at a slightly lower price point.