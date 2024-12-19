vivo X200 and X200 Pro: India’s First 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera Now Available with Exclusive Offers

vivo X200 series with India’s first 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, 6000 mAh semi-solid battery, and dual flagship chips goes on sale with exciting offers.

The vivo X200 series, the latest flagship lineup from vivo, has officially gone on sale in India. The series boasts cutting-edge features, including India’s first 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, a 6000 mAh semi-solid state battery, and dual flagship processors for enhanced performance and functionality.

Exceptional Imaging with ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera

The vivo X200 Pro redefines smartphone photography with the 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, enabling features such as Telephoto HyperZoom up to 100x, Telephoto Macro up to 20x, and advanced modes like Telephoto Nightscapes, Professional Telephoto Portrait, and Telephoto Sunset. These capabilities ensure precise detail capture in various conditions, including low-light environments.

The X200 Pro integrates a vivo × Sony LYT-818 Sensor alongside vivo’s proprietary V3+ Imaging Chip, making it ideal for professional-grade photography. Meanwhile, the vivo X200 is equipped with a 50 MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera, a 50 MP VCS True Color Main Camera, and a 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, offering versatility for users who value exceptional imaging.

Stunning Design and Build

The vivo X200 Pro showcases a quad-curved display and is available in sophisticated Titanium Gray and Cosmos Black color options. At just 0.820 cm (8.20 mm) thick, it combines elegance with functionality. The X200 is slightly slimmer, featuring a 0.799 cm (7.99 mm) profile, and comes in vibrant Natural Green and Cosmos Black shades.

Display Innovation

The vivo X200 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch Armor Glass display, which is 11x more durable than the previous generation and offers a 120 Hz variable refresh rate. The vivo X200, on the other hand, features a 6.67-inch Schott Alpha display, delivering peak brightness of up to 4500 nits for an immersive viewing experience. Both devices incorporate the ZEISS Master Color Display, extending natural color calibration from images to the screen.

Superior Performance with Dual Flagship Chips

Both models in the vivo X200 series are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor paired with the vivo V3+ Imaging Chip. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and energy efficiency, enabling users to enjoy powerful performance across various applications.

Battery and Charging

The vivo X200 Pro features a robust 6000 mAh semi-solid state battery, while the X200 includes a slightly smaller 5800 mAh battery. Both models support 90W FlashCharge technology for rapid recharging, with the Pro variant also offering 30W wireless charging for added convenience.

AI Productivity and Enhanced Security

Running on Funtouch OS 15, the vivo X200 series introduces features like Gemini Assistant, AI Transcript Assist, and vivo AI Live Call Translation to enhance productivity. Security is another standout feature, thanks to the inclusion of a dedicated security chip, which safeguards sensitive data such as passwords and biometrics. The Secure Deletion feature ensures complete data erasure, even if the device is lost or stolen.

Longevity and Durability

Both models guarantee four OS updates and five years of security updates, ensuring long-term performance and reliability. Additionally, the devices are certified with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, making them suitable for various environments.

Pricing and Offers

The vivo X200 Pro is priced at INR 94,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant, while the vivo X200 is available at INR 65,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and INR 71,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Consumers can enjoy exclusive offers, including:

No Cost EMI starting at INR 2750/Month for 24 months

Up to 10% cashback with select banking partners or V-Upgrade Exchange bonuses

A free 1-year extended warranty and assured cashback of up to 60% at INR 749/-

Discounts on V-Shield protection and vivo TWS 3e earbuds available at INR 1499 when purchased with the X200 series

Jio users can access 10 OTT apps for 6 months

Final Thoughts

The vivo X200 series combines innovative imaging, exceptional design, and powerful performance, setting a new benchmark in the smartphone market. With its advanced 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, dual flagship chips, and semi-solid state battery, the series is poised to redefine flagship smartphones in India.