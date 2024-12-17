5 Best Phones Under Rs. 60,000 in December 2024: Xiaomi 14, Realme GT 7 Pro and More

Looking for the best phones under Rs. 60,000 in December 2024? Check out our top picks, including the OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Realme GT 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 15.

The Indian smartphone market is brimming with fantastic options, especially in the sub-Rs. 60,000 category. This segment offers a sweet spot for consumers seeking a premium experience without breaking the bank. Whether you prioritize raw power, stunning displays, exceptional cameras, or long-lasting battery life, there’s a device out there for you. Here’s an in-depth look at some of the best phones available under Rs. 60,000 in December 2024.

Xiaomi 14

The Xiaomi 14 has emerged as an attractive deal after a notable price drop. It features IP68-rated ingress protection and a compact yet sharp 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The screen offers 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision compliance, and 3000 nits peak brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

The phone is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Its camera system, developed with Leica, includes three 50MP cameras – a Light Fusion 900 image sensor for the primary camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto camera with 3.2X optical zoom. The 32MP front camera delivers sharp selfies.

A 4610mAh battery supports over a day’s usage, while the bundled 90W fast charger powers the device fully in 30 minutes. It also supports 50W wireless charging. The phone runs Android 14 with HyperOS UI.

Realme GT 7 Pro

The Realme GT 7 Pro stands out as the most powerful phone on this list. Powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, it offers flagship-grade performance. The 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant fits within this budget.

It features a 6.78-inch QHD+ 10-bit LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and an exceptional 6500 nits peak brightness. The screen is HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compliant with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

This rugged phone boasts IP69-rated ingress protection, making it perfect for underwater photography. The camera setup includes dual 50MP cameras (primary and telephoto) with OIS and 3X optical zoom, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. Video recording goes up to 8K resolution, while the 16MP front camera handles selfies.

A massive 5800mAh battery offers up to two days of usage, and the bundled 120W fast charger powers the device in under 40 minutes. The Realme GT 7 Pro runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0, with the brand promising 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Apple iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 is another impressive contender in this price segment. With certain credit card offers on Flipkart, you can grab its 128GB storage variant under Rs 60,000 or stretch the budget slightly by Rs 999.

The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, offering seamless performance. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2556 x 1179 resolution, 2000 nits peak brightness, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support. It includes Dynamic Island, first introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro series, for a more interactive experience.

Compact and lightweight, the device has IP68-rated ingress protection and adopts a USB-C charging port for greater convenience.

OnePlus 12

With the OnePlus 13 expected soon, the OnePlus 12 has received significant price cuts, making it an excellent choice under Rs 60,000. It features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and runs on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The phone sports a 6.82-inch curved QHD+ LTPO display with 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. Its 5400mAh battery offers great endurance, and the 100W fast charger refuels it in under 30 minutes. The device also supports fast wireless charging.

Camera highlights include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with macro capability, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom. Hasselblad’s colour tuning enhances photography performance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G is now comfortably available under Rs 60,000. Powered by the Exynos 2400 chip, it delivers flagship-level performance comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This compact phone offers an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant at this price point.

The device features an IP68-rated dust and water resistance with a premium Armor Aluminium 2 frame and a glass back protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 2600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ compliance, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 and promises long-term software updates.

The camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3X optical zoom. The 12MP front camera ensures quality selfies and supports 8K video recording.

