Changes to Netflix Games: GTA 3 and Vice City No Longer Available

19/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Explore why Netflix Games has removed GTA 3 and Vice City from their library and what options are available for fans of these iconic games.

Netflix has officially discontinued access to Grand Theft Auto 3 (GTA 3) and Vice City from its Netflix Games service. This decision comes approximately one year after the games were first added as part of the Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition Trilogy. Users who are interested in continuing to play these games will need to buy them via the Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

Discontinuation Triggered by Licensing Expiry

The removal of GTA 3 and Vice City follows the expiry of licensing agreements, a common practice in digital media similar to how movies and TV shows are periodically removed from streaming platforms. Netflix has been proactive in notifying users of the pending removals through the “Leaving Soon” alert within their app, ensuring gamers are aware in advance.

The Impact of Netflix Games

Since the debut of Netflix Games in November 2021, the platform has seen significant user engagement with the games feature. The introduction of the GTA trilogy, including San Andreas, in November 2023, marked a pivotal expansion of Netflix’s gaming content. Data from Sensor Tower indicates that Netflix Games accumulated 81.2 million downloads last year, with the GTA titles significantly contributing to this success. Among them, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas emerged as the most downloaded game on Netflix, highlighting the enduring popularity of the series.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Still Available

While GTA 3 and Vice City have been removed, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is still accessible to Netflix subscribers. There is no official information about its potential removal as of now. San Andreas continues to captivate players with its expansive open world and enhanced gameplay mechanics, set in the early ’90s. This version, derived from The Definitive Edition, has been praised for its polished performance on mobile devices, contrasting with the mixed reviews of its console releases.

