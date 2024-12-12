Vivo X200 Pro, X200 with Dimensity 9400 Launched in India

12/12/2024
Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
Vivo X200 Pro, X200 with Dimensity 9400 Launched in India
Vivo X200 series launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9400, Zeiss cameras, 90W fast charging. Priced from Rs 65,999. Pre-order now!   

Vivo has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, in the Indian market. These devices boast impressive specifications, including the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, advanced Zeiss camera systems, and fast charging capabilities.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X200 is priced at Rs 65,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Vivo X200 Pro, with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, is priced at Rs 94,999. Pre-orders begin today at 3pm through Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo’s online store, with official sales starting on December 19th. Customers can take advantage of instant discounts of up to Rs 7,200 with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. The X200 is available in Cosmos Black and Natural Green colors, while the X200 Pro comes in Titanium Gray and Cosmos Black.

Key Upgrades

The X200 series introduces several improvements over its predecessor, the X100 series. Both models sport a refreshed design with curved edges. The X200 features a smaller and lighter profile compared to the X100. The X200 Pro boasts a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto sensor, a significant upgrade from the X100 Pro’s 50MP lens. Both devices also pack larger batteries, with the X200 Pro housing a massive 6,000mAh unit. The inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset marks a considerable leap in performance.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch (X200) and 6.78-inch (X200 Pro) 2K OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Armor Glass protection.
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400.
  • Cameras:
    • X200 Pro: 50MP Sony LYT-818 primary camera with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto lens with a V3+ imaging chip, 32MP front camera.
    • X200: 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, 32MP front camera.
  • Battery and Charging: 5,800mAh battery (X200), 6,000mAh battery (X200 Pro), 90W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging (X200 Pro).
  • Software: Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 with 4 years of Android upgrades and 5 years of security updates.
  • Other Features: IP68/69 rating, Circle to Search, in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC.
