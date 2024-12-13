Realme 14x 5G Launching in India on December 18th

Realme 14x 5G launches in India on December 18th with IP69 rating, 6000mAh battery, and a price under ₹15,000. Learn more about its features and availability.

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest 5G smartphone, the Realme 14x 5G, in India on December 18, 2024. The company has been teasing the phone’s features and price on social media, generating excitement among tech enthusiasts.

Realme 14x 5G: A Closer Look

The Realme 14x 5G is poised to be a game-changer in the budget smartphone segment. One of its standout features is its IP69 waterproof rating, making it the first phone in India under ₹15,000 to offer this level of protection against water and dust.

Pricing and Availability

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 14x 5G will be priced below ₹15,000, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. The phone will be available for purchase starting December 18th.

Expected Features

Rumors suggest that the Realme 14x 5G will sport a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen and come in three storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB. It is also expected to pack a powerful 6,000mAh battery.

The phone will be available in three colour variants: Red, Black, and Yellow.

A Significant Upgrade

The Realme 14x 5G is expected to offer significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Realme 12x 5G, which was launched in April this year at a starting price of ₹11,999.

With its competitive pricing, impressive features, and robust design, the Realme 14x 5G appears poised to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market. Consumers looking for a durable and feature-rich 5G device at an affordable price point will definitely want to keep an eye out for this upcoming release. Mark your calendars for December 18th to see what Realme has in store.