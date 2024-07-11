Western Digital’s High-Capacity SanDisk Desk Drive Now Available in India, Empowers Digital Creators

Western Digital has expanded its SanDisk portfolio with the launch of the SanDisk Desk Drive in India, the company’s highest-capacity external desktop solid-state drive (SSD). This new drive offers the speed and reliability of an SSD, providing content creators and business professionals with a convenient solution for backing up and accessing their high-resolution photos, videos, and files.

Meeting the Needs of Digital Creators

The SanDisk Desk Drive addresses the growing demand for flexible high-capacity storage solutions among digital creators who generate large amounts of content. With its massive 8TB capacity and read speeds of up to 1000MB/s, the drive is ideal for desktop backup, enabling users to quickly back up and access their files.

Key Features of the SanDisk Desk Drive

Capacity: Available in 4TB and 8TB capacities, providing ample storage for photos, videos, CAD files, 3D renders, AI-generated files, music libraries, and important documents.

Performance: Offers faster content access, even for large files like 8K videos, with read speeds up to 1,000 MB/s – up to 4x faster than a desktop HDD.

Backup: Enables quick backup of photos, videos, and files with SSD speeds using Apple Time Machine or automatic backups with the included Acronis True Image for Western Digital backup software.

Design: Features a compact, modern style that maximizes desk space and complements any professional or home setting. The drive has been recognized as a 2024 Red Dot Design Award recipient.

Compatibility: Works with Windows or macOS out of the box with exFAT formatting, using the included USB Type-C cable.

Pricing and Availability

The 4TB SanDisk Desk Drive is priced at Rs 39,999, and the 8TB SanDisk Desk Drive is priced at Rs 72,999. Both drives are now available for purchase at the Western Digital E-store and authorized SanDisk retailers, e-tailers, and distributors.

Exciting Pre-Order Offers

Western Digital is offering exclusive pre-order offers on the Western Digital E-store until July 16th: