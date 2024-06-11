Realme Narzo N63 Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specs, and More

Realme has officially launched the Narzo N63 smartphone in India, a device designed to offer robust features at an affordable price. The phone is available for purchase starting today, with initial sales set to run until June 14, 2024.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme Narzo N63 is priced competitively with a base model starting at INR 7,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. As an introductory offer, Realme is providing a discount of INR 500 on this model, making it even more accessible at INR 7,499 during the first sale​​.

Specifications

Display : The device sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a peak brightness of 560 nits, making it suitable for good visibility under different lighting conditions​​.

: The device sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a peak brightness of 560 nits, making it suitable for good visibility under different lighting conditions​​. Processor and Storage : Powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset, it comes with options for 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot​.

: Powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset, it comes with options for 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot​. Camera : Photography is handled by a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, supported by an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The camera setup promises clear and detailed photos aided by AI enhancements​.

: Photography is handled by a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, supported by an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The camera setup promises clear and detailed photos aided by AI enhancements​. Battery and Charging : It includes a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, which ensures quick battery top-ups and longer usage intervals​​.

: It includes a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, which ensures quick battery top-ups and longer usage intervals​​. Additional Features: The Narzo N63 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, and innovative features like Rainwater Smart Touch which prevents accidental touches caused by water droplets on the screen​​.

Design and Build

The phone is available in two color options: Twilight Purple and Leather Blue. It features a sleek plastic body that is both stylish and durable, accommodating the various needs of budget-conscious consumers​​.

Software and Connectivity

Realme Narzo N63 runs on Android 14, topped with Realme UI 5.0, and promises a comprehensive software support package including two years of software updates and three years of security updates. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi, ensuring versatile connections across all platforms​.

Market Positioning

The Realme Narzo N63 stands as a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment in India, providing substantial features without breaking the bank. It competes directly with other budget models like the Xiaomi Redmi A3 and the Motorola G04s​​.’The Realme Narzo N63 emerges as a compelling choice for users seeking an affordable smartphone that does not compromise on performance and features. With its thoughtful design and robust specifications, it caters well to the needs of price-sensitive consumers looking for a reliable everyday device.