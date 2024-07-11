Dreame Technology Introduces the L10s Pro Ultra Heat Robot Vacuum and Mop

Dreame Technology, a leader in smart home cleaning, has unveiled its newest product, the Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat robot vacuum and mop. This flagship model boasts powerful cleaning capabilities, automatic maintenance, intelligent recognition, and convenient control, promising a worry-free cleaning experience. The L10s Pro Ultra Heat is notably the first robot vacuum cleaner in India to feature MopExtend technology, setting a new benchmark for home cleaning.

Key Features and Advancements

MopExtend Technology: This unique feature allows the mop to automatically extend and retract, adapting to different cleaning scenarios and ensuring thorough cleaning in hard-to-reach areas like table and chair legs, door cracks, and wall corners.

Enhanced Suction Power: With a suction power of 7,000 Pa and an upgraded Vormax system, the L10s Pro Ultra Heat effectively picks up debris from both hard floors and carpets, all while maintaining quiet operation.

Auto-Care with One for All: The robot vacuum takes care of its own maintenance with features like auto-emptying, auto mop self-cleaning, auto drying, and auto water and solution refilling. The auto mop self-cleaning function utilizes 58°C hot water, certified by TÜV Rheinland, to remove stubborn stains and odors.

CleanGenius Functionality: This intelligent feature learns the layout of your home and suggests cleaning strategies based on floor types and furniture placement. It also adapts its cleaning intensity to the level of dirt detected.

Pathfinder Technology: The L10s Pro Ultra Heat scans your home to create accurate maps and navigate efficiently, avoiding obstacles like shoes and cables.

DuoScrub Mopping System: This system uses rotary and pressurized scrubbing to tackle sticky messes on floors.

Smart Carpet Cleaning Technology: The robot vacuum can intelligently avoid carpets during mopping, adjust its mop height for low-pile carpets, and vacuum carpets twice for a deeper clean.

Quiet Mode: The Quiet Mode ensures a peaceful cleaning experience with up to 220 minutes of runtime.

Additional Features and Accessories

The L10s Pro Ultra Heat also features a brush roller that cuts hair to prevent tangling, a water connection kit for automatic refilling and emptying, and a long-lasting 5200mAh battery that can clean up to 205m² on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat will be available for purchase starting July 11th at Rs 79,999/-. Special discounts will be offered during the Dreame Prime Day sale from July 16th to June 22nd, 2024, on the Dreame India brand store on Amazon.

Dreame Technology aims to redefine home cleaning with the L10s Pro Ultra Heat, offering a combination of advanced technology, convenience, and elegance to simplify and enhance the home cleaning experience.