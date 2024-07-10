WhatsApp Bolsters User Safety with New Group Information Feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature designed to enhance user safety and provide more transparency when joining group chats. This feature aims to combat scams and unwanted spam often associated with unknown group invitations.

Enhanced Group Information

With this update, when a user is added to a group by someone not in their contacts, they will be presented with additional details about the group. This information includes who added them, the group’s creation date, and who created it. This added context empowers users to make informed decisions about whether to join or leave the group.

Additional Context for Messages from Strangers

In addition to group safety, WhatsApp is also providing more context when users receive messages from unknown numbers outside of groups. This context aims to help users identify the sender and assess the legitimacy of the message.

Empowering User Control

This new feature complements WhatsApp’s existing privacy controls introduced in 2019, which allow users to manage who can add them to groups. Users can choose from options like “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except” to customize their group privacy settings.

Addressing Scams and Spam

The feature directly addresses the issue of bad actors who exploit WhatsApp groups for scams and spam. By providing more information upfront, WhatsApp aims to reduce the likelihood of users falling victim to these malicious activities.

Rollout Timeline

While some users may already have access to this feature, WhatsApp plans to make it available to all users globally in the coming weeks. This update reaffirms WhatsApp’s commitment to user safety and privacy.

WhatsApp’s latest feature represents a significant step towards empowering users with more information and control over their group chat experiences. By prioritizing user safety and combating scams, WhatsApp is fostering a more secure and trustworthy messaging environment. This update demonstrates the platform’s ongoing commitment to innovation and user protection.