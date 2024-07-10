WhatsApp Bolsters User Safety with New Group Information Feature

WhatsApp is enhancing its commitment to user safety by introducing a new feature designed to provide more context about groups before users join. This move aims to empower users with information, helping them decide whether to join or decline an invitation.

Enhanced Transparency for Informed Decisions

The new feature will display additional details about a group when a user is added by someone not in their contacts. This information includes who added the user, when the group was created, and who initiated the group. WhatsApp believes this added transparency will be particularly beneficial in situations where individuals have recently met and haven’t saved each other’s contact information.

Phased Rollout and Broader Availability

While some users might already have access to this feature, WhatsApp plans to roll it out to all users globally in the coming weeks.

Addressing Group-Related Scams and Spam

The introduction of this feature is partly motivated by the prevalence of scams and spam disseminated through unknown WhatsApp groups. Malicious actors often add unsuspecting users to such groups to promote fraudulent schemes or flood them with unwanted messages.

Previous Privacy Enhancements

WhatsApp has a history of prioritizing user privacy. In 2019, the platform introduced settings that allow users to control who can add them to groups. Users can choose between three options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except.”

Additional Context for Messages from Strangers

Beyond group settings, WhatsApp is also taking steps to provide more context when users receive messages from unknown individuals. This additional information aims to help users assess the legitimacy of the sender before engaging in conversation.

WhatsApp’s latest move underscores its dedication to creating a safer and more informed messaging experience for its users. By prioritizing transparency and user control, the platform is taking significant steps to combat scams, spam, and unwanted interactions.