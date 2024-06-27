WhatsApp Empowers Users with Meta AI Model Selection

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to choose between different Meta AI Llama models for their conversations. This development is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience by providing more personalized and efficient AI interactions.

Meta AI, powered by Llama models, has been gradually rolled out to WhatsApp users in India and other countries. Initially integrated into the search bar and top app bar, the AI chatbot has gained popularity for its ability to answer questions, offer recommendations, and even provide companionship.

The latest beta update reveals that WhatsApp is now experimenting with giving users the option to select their preferred AI model. The default model, Llama 3-70B, is designed for quick and simple prompts, ideal for everyday conversations. However, for users who require more sophisticated responses to complex queries, WhatsApp is offering a preview of the more advanced Llama 3-405B model.

While the Llama 3-405B model promises enhanced capabilities, its availability will be limited to a certain number of prompts per week. Once this limit is reached, users will be reverted to the default model for the remainder of their conversations. This approach ensures that all users can benefit from the AI chatbot while managing the computational resources required for the more advanced model.

The introduction of model selection is expected to significantly improve the user experience on WhatsApp. By tailoring their AI interactions to their specific needs, users can maximize the benefits of the chatbot. Whether it’s a quick response to a simple question or a detailed analysis of a complex issue, WhatsApp aims to provide the most appropriate assistance for every situation.

This new feature is currently under development and is anticipated to be included in a future update. As WhatsApp continues to refine and expand its AI capabilities, users can look forward to even more personalized and engaging interactions with the chatbot.