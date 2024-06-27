Google’s Stack PDF Scanner App to Shut Down, Urges Users to Migrate to Drive

Google has officially announced the discontinuation of its Stack PDF Scanner app, effective September 23, 2024. Users are strongly encouraged to transition to Google Drive’s integrated document scanning capabilities as a replacement.

Stack, developed by Google’s experimental Area 120 team, offered a streamlined way for users to scan and organize documents and receipts directly on their mobile devices. The app boasted user-friendly features like automatic edge detection, document capture, and intelligent categorization.

Although Stack has been removed from the Play Store, existing users can still export their scanned documents to Google Drive before the September deadline. To ensure a seamless transfer, Google has provided the following steps:

Open the Stack app. Navigate to Account > Settings > Export all documents to Drive. Tap “Export” to confirm the transfer.

All exported documents will be neatly organized within a green folder labeled “Stack” in Google Drive.

Google Drive’s document scanning tools, which received a significant update in November, now offer comparable functionality to Stack. The updated Drive interface includes a dedicated “Scan” button and a range of features such as:

Auto-capture mode

Crop and rotate options

Filters

Multi-page PDF creation

AI-powered title suggestions

While Drive may not replicate every organizational feature of Stack, like a dedicated home screen for scanned documents, Google believes it offers a sufficient alternative for most users.

Users are advised to initiate the export process from Stack to Drive well ahead of the September 23rd deadline to avoid any potential loss of data or access to their scanned files.