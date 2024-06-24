Meta AI Rolls Out to Users in India Across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook

Meta Platforms has announced the rollout of its AI assistant, Meta AI, to users in India, integrating it across popular apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. This move marks a significant step in Meta’s AI strategy, expanding the reach of its AI assistant beyond the United States.

Integration Across Platforms

Meta AI is powered by the advanced language model Llama 3, designed to offer a seamless and intelligent user experience. Users will find the AI assistant integrated into the search fields and chat functions of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. This integration allows users to access Meta AI’s capabilities without leaving their current app, making it a convenient tool for daily tasks.

Features and Capabilities

One of the standout features of Meta AI is its ability to generate lifelike images from text prompts, enhancing visual communication within chats. Users can activate this feature by typing “@MetaAI /imagine” followed by their desired prompt. Additionally, Meta AI offers functionalities such as planning trips, studying for exams, and providing real-time information by leveraging data from Google and Bing.

Accessibility and Expansion

Previously available only in the US, Meta AI is now accessible to users in over a dozen countries, including Australia, Canada, Ghana, and South Africa. In India, where Meta has a substantial user base, the rollout is particularly significant. The integration of Meta AI into WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook aims to enrich the user experience by providing an intelligent assistant capable of handling a wide range of queries and tasks.

Future Developments

Meta has also announced plans to extend the availability of Meta AI to its VR headset, Meta Quest, and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, indicating a broader vision for AI integration across its hardware products. This expansion will enable more immersive interactions with Meta AI, further enhancing its utility.

How to Use Meta AI

To use Meta AI, users can simply open WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook and look for the Meta AI icon in the search or chat fields. By interacting with this icon, users can ask questions, request image generation, and receive real-time information without needing to switch apps.

The rollout of Meta AI in India represents a significant advancement in Meta’s AI capabilities, offering users an intelligent assistant integrated across major social media platforms. This development not only enhances user interaction but also positions Meta as a competitive player in the AI assistant market.