Why You Should Switch from Analogue to Digital Wireless Microphones

In the realm of live performances and professional audio, the choice between analogue and digital wireless microphones can significantly impact sound quality and reliability. Here are six compelling reasons to consider making the switch from analogue to digital wireless microphones.

Improved Audio Quality

Digital systems offer superior audio quality compared to their analogue counterparts. Unlike analogue microphones, digital systems do not require a compander, a device that compresses and then expands the audio signal. This process in analogue systems can introduce noise and artifacts, affecting the sound quality. Digital systems eliminate these issues, providing clearer and more accurate audio.

Enhanced Signal Reliability

Wireless microphones can suffer from “fading,” where the signal strength varies depending on the location. Digital wireless systems employ features like intelligent switching diversity, RF channel equalization, error correction, and error concealment to maintain a consistent signal. These technologies ensure that the audio remains intact, even in challenging environments.

Efficient Frequency Management

The wireless spectrum is increasingly crowded, making efficient frequency management essential. Digital wireless microphones emit only the carrier frequency, avoiding the intermodulation products that can clutter the spectrum in analogue systems. This efficiency allows frequency managers at events and festivals to allocate frequencies more effectively, ensuring smoother operation and less interference.

Simplified Setup

Setting up digital wireless systems can be straightforward, often guided by intuitive apps. For instance, Sennheiser’s Evolution Wireless Digital system uses an app to streamline the setup process, making it accessible even for those who double as their own sound engineers.

Reduced Interference

Digital systems minimize the risk of interference with other wireless devices. Analogue systems can produce intermodulation products that interfere with other equipment. Advanced digital systems, such as the Sennheiser Evolution Wireless Digital, avoid this problem, allowing users to select free channels without worrying about interference, thus preserving valuable spectrum space.

Consistent Audio Levels

Digital wireless microphones offer a broad input dynamic range, ensuring consistent audio levels regardless of the sound intensity. This feature is particularly beneficial in live performances where varying volumes can be challenging to manage. The Sennheiser Evolution Wireless Digital system, for example, boasts an input dynamic range of 134 dB, capturing everything from whispers to loud sounds without the need for constant gain adjustments.

Conclusion

Switching to digital wireless microphones can significantly enhance the quality and reliability of audio in various settings. Digital systems provide clearer sound, better signal reliability, efficient frequency use, easy setup, minimal interference, and consistent audio levels. For performers and audio professionals, these benefits make digital wireless microphones a compelling choice.