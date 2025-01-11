Windows 12 on Hold: Microsoft Champions AI in Windows 11

Microsoft delays Windows 12 launch, focusing on AI integration in Windows 11 with features like AI-powered search as Windows 10 end-of-support nears in October 2025.

Microsoft is focusing on enhancing Windows 11 with innovative AI features instead of launching Windows 12 in the near future. This strategic shift was confirmed at CES 2025, where the company highlighted its commitment to integrating artificial intelligence tools like Copilot and ChatGPT into the current operating system.

Upgrading to Windows 11: A Necessity as Windows 10 Support Ends

With the Windows 10 end-of-support date approaching in October 2025, Microsoft is encouraging users to upgrade to Windows 11. After this date, Windows 10 users will need to purchase new Windows 11 devices or pay for extended security updates to maintain protection.

AI-Powered Enhancements in Windows 11

Microsoft is heavily investing in AI and showcasing its potential through features like the new AI-powered Windows Search. This functionality allows users to search for files using natural language prompts, eliminating the need to recall specific file names or locations. This innovative search capability is similar to Google’s Search with Google Lens feature.

However, access to this advanced search feature will be limited to Copilot+ PCs equipped with specialized neural processing units from Intel, Qualcomm, or AMD.

Windows Insider Program to Preview AI-Powered Search

Before the official public release, the AI-powered Search will be available for testing and feedback through the Windows Insider community.

Microsoft’s decision to prioritize AI integration in Windows 11 over launching a new operating system signals a significant shift in its strategy. By focusing on enhancing the existing platform with cutting-edge AI capabilities, Microsoft aims to provide users with a more intelligent and intuitive computing experience. While the delay of Windows 12 may disappoint some, the continued development and integration of AI tools in Windows 11 promises exciting advancements in productivity and user experience. As the end-of-support date for Windows 10 looms, users are encouraged to embrace the AI-powered future of Windows 11.

