WWDC 2024 Next Week: 5 Key Announcements Expected and One Notable Omission

WWDC 2024 is set to unveil major updates with iOS 18, macOS 15, and enhanced AI capabilities in Siri, among other software advancements, while skipping hardware announcements.

As Apple gears up for its highly anticipated annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, scheduled for June 10-14, the tech community is buzzing with speculations about what the Cupertino giant will unveil. Here’s a breakdown of five major announcements we expect and one significant aspect that Apple is likely to skip.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

Expect a substantial update with iOS 18, which is set to introduce several enhancements, particularly to the Home Screen layout options, allowing for greater customization akin to Android’s flexibility. Features like RCS support will enhance messaging between iOS and Android devices, and Apple Maps is anticipated to include options for custom routes and topographic maps. The Photos and Apple Music apps will also see AI-driven updates, enhancing functionality and user interaction​​.

macOS 15

Likely to be named after a Californian landmark, macOS 15 will mirror many of the AI and app-specific enhancements seen in iOS, such as improved productivity features in Notes and Pages and a reorganized System Settings for streamlined user experience​.

Enhancements in WatchOS and Other Software

WatchOS 11 may not bring drastic changes but will include new health monitoring capabilities, possibly for conditions like hypertension and sleep apnea. Additionally, expect updates across Apple’s software ecosystem, including tvOS and the software for Apple HomePod and Vision Pro​.

AI and Siri Enhancements

A significant focus will be on artificial intelligence, with upgrades aimed at making Siri a more central part of the user experience. Expect AI to play a bigger role in functionalities across all Apple devices, including AI-assisted several enhancements and AI-curated playlists in Apple Music​.

Privacy and App Store Adjustments

In light of recent regulatory requirements, Apple is expected to make further tweaks to its privacy policies and App Store practices, although these changes are anticipated to be moderate. This aligns with Apple’s continuous efforts to adapt its operations to comply with global digital privacy and marketplace standards​​.

What Apple Will Skip: Hardware Announcements

Contrary to previous years, WWDC 2024 is expected to be a software-centric event, with no major hardware reveals planned. This means no new MacBooks, iPads, or iPhones are likely to be announced during this event, as Apple focuses on showcasing its software advancements for existing devices​​.