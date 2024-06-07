Noise Launches NoiseFit Origin Smartwatch with Enhanced Performance and Design

Noise, a leading brand in the connected lifestyle segment, has launched its latest smartwatch, the NoiseFit Origin. Designed to enhance users’ daily lives, the smartwatch combines performance, style, and health monitoring capabilities.

NoiseFit Origin: Key Highlights

Powered by EN 1 processor for 30% faster performance

Nebula UI for a seamless user experience

Advanced health suite with comprehensive monitoring

Available in six color variants, priced at INR 6,499

Noise Unveils NoiseFit Origin Smartwatch

The NoiseFit Origin features the EN 1 processor, delivering 30% faster performance for a smooth user experience. The new Nebula UI provides an intuitive interface with updated icons, organized screens, and smart widgets, making interactions more efficient and visually appealing.

Design and Build

The smartwatch boasts a one-piece stainless steel display with a brushed finish, giving it a sophisticated look. It comes with three strap options: magnetic clasp, leather, and silicone, catering to various style preferences.

Health and Fitness Tracking

The advanced biometric sensors in the NoiseFit Origin offer comprehensive health tracking. Features include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen measurement, stress tracking, and a female cycle tracker. Unique insights like ‘fitness age,’ ‘readiness analysis,’ and ‘training load’ help users maintain a balanced fitness regimen. The smartwatch also includes a ‘relaxation reminder’ to help manage stress.

Display and Features

The NoiseFit Origin is equipped with a 1.46-inch ApexVision AMOLED display, offering clear visuals even in bright light. It supports Always-On Display with multiple modes and has 3ATM water resistance. Users can choose from over 100 sports modes and watch faces, and benefit from fast charging capabilities.

User Experience

Convenient features like intuitive gestures allow users to mute calls with a wrist movement and capture photos remotely. Smart widgets provide quick access to essential data, while Smart DND and Scheduled DND features help maintain focus or ensure uninterrupted rest.

Availability and Pricing

The NoiseFit Origin is available in six color variants: Jet Black, Silver Grey, Midnight Black, Mosaic Blue, Classic Black, and Classic Brown. Priced at INR 6,499, the smartwatch is available for purchase on gonoise.com and in Croma stores. Starting June 7th, it will also be available on online marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon.

Quotes

Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, commented on the launch: “At Noise, our customer-focused approach drives our passion for innovation. The NoiseFit Origin shows our dedication to understanding and meeting the needs of our evolved customers by combining advanced technology with exceptional design to create a remarkable smartwatch experience.”

Specifications

Screen: AMOLED Display

AMOLED Display Resolution: 466*466 px

466*466 px Brightness: 600 nits

600 nits Waterproofing: 3ATM water resistance

3ATM water resistance Battery Usage: Up to 7 days

Up to 7 days Connection: BT v5.3

BT v5.3 Sports Mode: 100 modes

100 modes Watch-faces: 100+ Watch Faces

100+ Watch Faces Highlight Features: Nebula UI, EN 1 Processor, Single cut stainless steel build, Advanced Biometric sensors, Rapid health check, Multiple AOD Modes

The NoiseFit Origin is set to offer users a blend of style and functionality, making it a compelling choice for those looking to enhance their smartwatch experience.