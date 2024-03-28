Xbox Series X Refresh: A Leap to Disc-less Gaming and Enhanced Performance

Leak reveals a disc-less, cylindrical Xbox Series X refresh codenamed Brooklin, with a new color option, aiming for a 2024 release. Details include a new Xbox controller and environmental efficiency.

Recent leaks have unveiled Microsoft’s plans to launch a refreshed version of the Xbox Series X, intriguingly codenamed “Brooklin.” The leaks suggest a significant departure from traditional console designs, with the new Xbox Series X model featuring a disc-less, cylindrical shape and potentially a new color option. This comes alongside updates to the Xbox Series S, aiming to double its storage capacity to 1TB without altering its price point, set to remain at $299. The Xbox Series X refresh, alongside the updated Series S, is tentatively scheduled for a September 2024 release, aiming to maintain its current price tag despite the substantial design overhaul.

The leaked documents, emerging from the Microsoft vs. FTC case, have revealed a treasure trove of details, including the console’s expected specifications, release window, and pricing. Microsoft seems to be aligning its strategy with what could be described as a mid-generation refresh, following the industry trend led by competitors like Sony with its PS5 Slim. This strategy seems to position the refreshed Xbox Series X and S as interim solutions before the launch of the next generation of gaming consoles.

Xbox Series X revision first emerged in documents related to the FTC’s lawsuit against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The documents referred to an updated model with the codename “Brooklin.” It hinted at possible technical enhancements alongside the rumored disc-less design.

The Xbox Series X “Brooklin” is expected to sport a disc-less design, a decision that might mark the end of physical disc drives in Xbox consoles. This design choice echoes the industry’s gradual shift towards digital distribution and cloud gaming. The new model is also anticipated to feature enhanced connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, alongside a reduced power consumption profile, making it more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

The leaks also hint at a new Xbox controller, codenamed “Sebile,” equipped with haptic feedback and a “lift to wake” function, enhancing the gaming experience with its direct-to-cloud gameplay capabilities. This controller is slated for an early 2024 release, priced at $69.99, suggesting Microsoft’s commitment to broadening its hardware ecosystem.

Despite the excitement generated by these leaks, it’s crucial to note that Microsoft has yet to officially confirm these details. The company has teased more Xbox hardware news to be shared later this year, which might align with the speculated launch window of the refreshed consoles. As the gaming community eagerly awaits official announcements, the leaked information offers a tantalizing glimpse into the future of Xbox gaming.

As the industry evolves, the distinction between console and PC gaming continues to blur, a trend acknowledged by Xbox’s Phil Spencer. The adoption of mid-generation refreshes, exemplified by the leaked Xbox Series X and S updates, underscores the dynamic nature of the gaming landscape, where innovation and adaptation remain key to meeting gamers’ ever-changing expectations.