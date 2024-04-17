realme P1 Pro – The new mid range performance champion? Let’s find out!

Realme P1 Pro: The perfect phone for gamers and power users? Our review breaks down its performance and battery life.

The mid-range smartphone market is constantly evolving, compelling manufacturers to push boundaries. Striking a balance between top-notch features, appealing design, and affordability presents the ultimate challenge. Enter the Realme P1 Pro, the inaugural product in the new Performance series, promising a premium experience without breaking the bank.

The Realme P1 Pro incorporates many features found in the Realme number series phones, including its sibling the Realme P1 (Review). It offers an impressive combination of a stunning display, powerful performance, and a feature-rich camera system, all packaged in a sleek and stylish design.

However, with numerous contenders vying for attention, the question remains: Does the Realme P1 Pro truly stand out from the crowd? Let’s find out in our review.

Realme P1 Pro 5G : Design & Display



The Realme P1 Pro is designed with minimalism in mind, focusing on aesthetics without compromising functionality. One standout feature of the phone is its back panel, which showcases a feather-like pattern and vibrant color choice.

The lightweight plastic frame seamlessly blends with the curved edges of the back, not only enhancing the phone’s appearance but also providing a comfortable and secure grip. Despite its size, the phone feels surprisingly light.

The back camera module is also worth mentioning. Unlike the common square or rectangular camera bumps, Realme has opted for a sleek design that integrates the lenses within a raised circular platform. On the right side of the phone, you’ll find the conveniently placed power button and volume rocker, while the SIM tray and USB-C port are located at the bottom.

However, the standout feature of the Realme P1 Pro is its captivating display. The phone boasts a stunning 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with a sharp Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With a high peak brightness of 950 nits, you can enjoy excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

The OLED panel delivers vibrant colors and deep blacks, providing an impressive visual experience whether you’re browsing the web, watching HDR content, or gaming.

One minor drawback to note is the placement of the in-display fingerprint sensor. While the sensor itself is responsive and accurate, some users, particularly those with smaller hands, may find its location towards the lower portion of the display slightly inconvenient.

Realme P1 Pro 5G : Software & Performance

The Realme P1 Pro runs on Realme UI 5.0, a customized user interface based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Realme UI offers a feature-rich experience with various customization options. You can personalize your phone’s appearance with custom themes, icon packs, and wallpapers. The user interface also includes practical features such as app cloning, which lets you run two instances of the same app simultaneously, and a built-in game mode that enhances performance and reduces distractions during gameplay.

However, there is a drawback. Despite offering many features, Realme UI can sometimes feel cluttered. The phone comes with several pre-installed third-party apps, some of which may not be essential for everyone. Fortunately, most of these apps can be uninstalled to free up storage space and streamline the user experience.

The brand has also ensured that the P1 Pro receives updates. It is promised to receive 2 future Android version upgrades along with 3 years of security updates.

In terms of performance, the Realme P1 Pro has its pros and cons. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and up to 16GB of RAM, it handles everyday tasks smoothly. Multitasking, web browsing, and social media usage are all seamless and free of stuttering. Realme’s UI optimization also contributes to the phone’s responsiveness.

However, for users seeking top-tier gaming performance, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 might not be sufficient. While it can handle popular games on medium graphics settings, there may be occasional frame drops and lag during intense gameplay sessions. Additionally, the phone can become warm during extended gaming sessions. Although the large VC cooling system prevents overheating, users with sweaty palms may find the phone uncomfortably hot.

While benchmarks alone do not determine performance, they provide a relative comparison. The Realme P1 Pro achieved a score of 560,371 points in AnTuTu. It scored 850 in single-core and 2675 in multi-core on Geekbench 6.

Realme P1 Pro 5G : Camera & Battery

The Realme P1 Pro features a dual camera setup on the back, which includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. For taking selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

In terms of camera performance, the 50MP main sensor takes good photos in well-lit conditions, with vibrant and lively colors, although some users may perceive them as slightly oversaturated compared to real life.

However, the camera system struggles in low-light situations. Photos taken in dim lighting or at night exhibit noticeable noise and lack clarity. Details become blurry and colors lose their vibrancy. The Night mode can help, but the improvement is only marginal.

The 8MP ultra-wide sensor is a nice addition for capturing wider landscapes or group photos, but it performs best in well-lit environments. In low-light situations, the ultra-wide lens struggles to produce usable images.

The 16MP front-facing camera produces satisfactory results for selfies and video calls. In good lighting, it captures selfies with decent detail and accurate skin tones. However, low-light performance suffers from similar issues as the rear camera, with noticeable noise and lack of clarity.

Now, turning to the battery life, the Realme P1 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can easily last for 2 days. In our tests, we achieved a screen-on-time of 6 hours with mixed use, and the phone lasted a total of 30 hours. The phone supports 67W fast charging, and with the provided SuperVOOC charger, it can go from 0 to 100% in under an hour.

Realme P1 Pro 5G Review – The Verdict

The Realme P1 Pro is a strong contender in the mid-range market, offering a range of impressive features. It boasts an excellent display, long-lasting battery, and a stylish design, all at a competitive price. However, its camera system and the presence of unnecessary software prevent it from reaching its true potential. Ultimately, choosing the Realme P1 Pro depends on your priorities. If display quality and battery life are the most important to you, then it is certainly a worthy option. However, if you prioritize photography capabilities or a cleaner software experience, you may want to consider other alternatives such as the iQOO Z9 or OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Design & Build

Display

Performance

Camera

Software

Battery

Price 3.6 Summary The Realme P1 Pro is a strong contender in the mid-range market, offering a range of impressive features. It boasts an excellent display, long-lasting battery, and a stylish design, all at a competitive price. However, its camera system and the presence of unnecessary software prevent it from reaching its true potential. Ultimately, choosing the Realme P1 Pro depends on your priorities. If display quality and battery life are the most important to you, then it is certainly a worthy option. However, if you prioritize photography capabilities or a cleaner software experience, you may want to consider other alternatives such as the iQOO Z9 or OnePlus Nord CE 4.