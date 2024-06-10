Xiaomi 14 Civi Launching in India on June 12: Price and Features Revealed

The much-anticipated Xiaomi 14 Civi is confirmed to launch in India on June 12, 2024. Ahead of its release, leaked information suggests that the smartphone could be priced around Rs 50,000, positioning it as a more affordable option within the Xiaomi 14 series, which includes models priced up to Rs 99,999​.

Design and Specifications

Xiaomi 14 Civi, expected to be a rebranded version of the Chinese market’s Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, will feature premium specifications suitable for its price range. The device is likely to boast a 6.55-inch quad-curved 1.5K AMOLED display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness, ensuring vivid and responsive visual performance. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the screen promises durability alongside superior display quality​​.

Performance and Camera Capabilities

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This setup ensures swift and smooth handling of apps and media. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Leica-branded triple camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. A 32-megapixel front camera will cater to high-quality selfies and video calls​.

Battery and Additional Features

The smartphone will be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging, promising long hours of usage with quick recharge times. The Xiaomi 14 Civi will run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, based on Android 14, providing a user-friendly interface with the latest software features​.

Launch Offers

Anticipation for the Xiaomi 14 Civi is further heightened by attractive launch offers. Potential buyers could benefit from various discounts, including an exchange bonus and bank offers, which might reduce the effective price significantly. The phone’s EMI options will also cater to budget-sensitive consumers, enhancing its accessibility​

Market Positioning and Competitiveness

With its competitive pricing and robust specifications, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is set to challenge other mid-range models in the market, offering premium features at an accessible price point. The launch will also include attractive EMI options and bank offers, making it even more appealing to a broad audience.