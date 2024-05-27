Samsung Galaxy A55 vs. A54: What’s The Difference Between These Phone Models?

Discover the differences between Samsung Galaxy A55 and A54. Compare their displays, performance, cameras, and more to make an informed decision.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series has been a popular choice for mid-range smartphone buyers. The latest models, Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A54, have some notable differences and upgrades that might influence your decision on which one to purchase. Here’s a comprehensive comparison of the two models.

Display and Design

The Galaxy A55 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, slightly larger than the A54’s 6.4-inch display. Both models offer a 120Hz refresh rate, but the A55 enhances this with HDR10+ support, providing a richer viewing experience. Additionally, the A55 uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, offering better durability compared to the scratch-resistant glass of the A54.

In terms of design, the A55 is marginally larger and heavier, measuring 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm and weighing 213 grams, compared to the A54’s 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm and 202 grams. The A55 also features a glass front and back with an aluminum frame, enhancing its premium feel.

Performance

Performance sees a significant upgrade in the A55, which is powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset, compared to the Exynos 1380 in the A54. The A55’s octa-core CPU (4x Cortex-A78 @ 2.7GHz & 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz) offers better performance over the A54’s octa-core CPU (4x Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz & 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz). The A55 also features the Xclipse 530 GPU, providing improved graphics performance.

Both models come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

Camera

The camera setup remains similar between the two models. Both feature a triple-camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. However, the A55 includes electronic image stabilization (EIS) for video, enhancing video stability.

Software and Battery

The A55 runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, while the A54 comes with Android 13 and One UI 5.1. Both devices pack a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting battery life.

Connectivity and Other Features

Both models support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and have a dual SIM setup. However, the A55 drops NFC support, which might be a deciding factor for some users. They both feature Dolby Atmos audio and stereo dual speakers, but the A55 includes a barometer which the A54 lacks.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy A55, despite its upgrades, is priced similarly to the A54 at launch, making it a compelling choice for those looking for a mid-range device with enhanced features.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 offers several improvements over the A54, including a larger and more durable display, better performance, and additional camera features. However, the decision ultimately depends on your specific needs and preferences, particularly regarding NFC support and software versions.