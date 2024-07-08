Xiaomi Celebrates 10 Years in India: Unveiling 5 New Products on July 9

Xiaomi is gearing up to mark its ten-year anniversary in India with a grand event scheduled for July 9 in Bengaluru. Since its debut in the Indian market back in July 2014, Xiaomi has established a significant presence. To commemorate this milestone, the tech giant has planned an exciting lineup of product launches, including Xiaomi is launching 5 new products in India on July 9: Full list of launches, how to watch it live.

Event Highlights and Product Launches

During the special event, Xiaomi will introduce several new gadgets. Among these are the highly anticipated 5G Star-Redmi 13 5G, along with the Redmi Buds 5C, two variants of power banks—the Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh, and the innovative Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10. Each product has been designed to cater to the needs and preferences of modern consumers, enhancing their digital lifestyle.

The entire launch event will be streamed live, accessible via YouTube and Xiaomi’s official Indian website, ensuring fans and prospective customers can witness the unveiling from anywhere.

Exclusive Offers and Engagements

In a fun twist for its fans, Xiaomi has also announced hidden coupons available on mi.com. These will offer users the chance to win 10 different products daily, along with vouchers valued at Rs 10 Crore, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Detailed Look at the Upcoming Products

Redmi 13 5G: This smartphone is a noteworthy addition to Xiaomi’s lineup, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor. It sports a dual-glass body with Crystal Glass Design, and a 6.7-inch FHD+ display that supports a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. The device will also include a ring flash for enhanced notifications and will be available in three colors: Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink, and Black Diamond.

Redmi Buds 5C: These earbuds will be equipped with 40dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium drivers. With a Quad-Mic Setup and AI ENC, the Redmi Buds 5C promise an exceptional audio experience and will come in Acoustic Black, Symphony Blue, and Bass White.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10: Building on the success of the earlier model, the RVC X10 offers LDS Laser Navigation for precise cleaning. Its 4000Pa suction power, coupled with an Automatic Cleaning Station with 17000Pa suction power, ensures thorough cleaning. The device is powered by a 5200mAh battery, allowing up to 180 minutes of operation on a single charge.

Xiaomi Power Banks: The new power banks, including the 4i with 22.5W Fast Charge capability and the sleek Pocket Power Bank, both offer rapid charging with a 9-layer safety protection system. These devices combine efficiency with stylish design, suitable for on-the-go charging needs.