Vivo Enhances Y Series with Y28s and Y28e: Advanced Cameras and Bright Displays

vivo launches Y28s and Y28e in India with segment-leading 50MP camera, high brightness display, 5000mAh battery, and more.

Vivo has expanded its Y series lineup in India with the launch of the Y28s and Y28e smartphones. These new models combine stylish design with practical features, including a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

Pricing and Availability

The vivo Y28s is available in three variants:

4GB + 128GB: ₹13,999

6GB + 128GB: ₹15,499

8GB + 128GB: ₹16,999

The vivo Y28e is available in two variants:

4GB + 64GB: ₹10,999

4GB + 128GB: ₹11,999

Both smartphones can be purchased through Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores, starting today. They come in two color options each: Vintage Red and Twinkling Purple for the Y28s, and Vintage Red and Breeze Green for the Y28e.

High Brightness Sunlight Display and Sleek Design

The Y28s and Y28e feature a 16.6 cm (6.56-inch) High Brightness Sunlight display, reaching a peak brightness of 840 nits and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Y28s boasts an HD+LCD display with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, while the Y28e has an HD display. Both are TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified for eye protection and have an ultra-slim 8.38 mm body.

Dual Camera Setup with Segment-Leading Features

The vivo Y28s is the first in its segment to feature a 50MP Sony IMX 852 camera, promising sharp and clear images in all lighting conditions. The Y28e includes a 13MP main camera with an atmospheric portrait effect.

Both models offer Super Night mode for improved low-light photography and Multi-style portrait mode for versatile portrait shots. The Y28s has an 8MP front camera, while the Y28e has a 5MP front camera.

Powerful Performance and Long-Lasting Battery

The Y28s and Y28e are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 5G processor, ensuring smooth performance. They come with 8GB of RAM, expandable up to 16GB.

A large 5000mAh battery with 15W flash charge provides extended usage. The battery is designed to maintain health for four years and includes 24-dimension security protection.

Additional Features and Software

Both smartphones run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and are IP64 dust and water-resistant for enhanced durability.