Xiaomi Launches Redmi 13 5G, Redmi Buds 5C, & More for 10th Anniversary on July 9

Xiaomi India is marking its 10th anniversary with a grand celebration and the launch of several innovative products on July 9th. This launch event highlights Xiaomi’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and expanding its ecosystem of interconnected devices.

Redmi 13 5G: The #5G Star

Taking center stage is the Redmi 13 5G, dubbed the “#5G Star.” This smartphone introduces the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor to India, promising enhanced performance and multitasking capabilities. Its elegant dual-glass body and Crystal Glass Design add a touch of sophistication.

Key features of the Redmi 13 5G include:

Largest screen in the sub-15K segment (17.2cm FHD+ display with 120Hz Adaptive Sync refresh rate)

Prominent ring flash for notifications

Available in three vibrant colors: Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink, and Black Diamond

Redmi Buds 5C: Noise Out, Music In

For audio enthusiasts, Xiaomi introduces the Redmi Buds 5C. These earbuds offer:

40dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive listening experience

12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers for high-quality sound

Quad-Mic Setup with AI ENC for clear calls

Available in three colors: Acoustic Black, Symphony Blue, and Bass White

Xiaomi RVC X10: Intelligent Home Cleaning

The Xiaomi RVC X10 robot vacuum cleaner simplifies home cleaning with features like:

LDS Laser Navigation for precise mapping

4000Pa suction power for effective cleaning

Automatic Cleaning Station with 17000Pa suction and 2.5L disposable bag

5200mAh battery for up to 180 minutes of cleaning

Xiaomi Power Banks: Portable Power Solutions

Xiaomi also introduces two new power banks:

Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh: Compact and stylish design

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 22.5W Fast Charge: Offers fast charging with multiple safety features

