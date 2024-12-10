Xiaomi Launches Sound Outdoor Speaker, Redmi Buds 6, and Ultra Slim Powerbank in India

Xiaomi expands its audio lineup in India with the launch of the Sound Outdoor Speaker and Redmi Buds 6, alongside the Ultra Slim Powerbank.

Xiaomi continues to expand its presence in the Indian market with the launch of exciting new audio products and a slim powerbank. The company has unveiled the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker and the Redmi Buds 6, both designed to elevate the audio experience for users. In addition, they’ve introduced the Xiaomi Ultra Slim Powerbank for convenient on-the-go charging.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker: Rugged Audio Companion for Adventures

Targeting those who enjoy music on the move, the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is built to withstand the elements. Its rugged design features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, making it an ideal companion for outdoor adventures, poolside parties, or trips to the beach. Inside its durable exterior lies a powerful 30W dual subwoofer system, engineered to deliver impressive sound with deep bass. With a 2,600mAh battery, users can enjoy up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. When it’s time to recharge, the speaker’s fast charging capability gets it back to full power in just 2.5 hours.

Redmi Buds 6: Immersive Sound Meets Advanced Noise Cancellation

For users seeking a premium audio experience with effective noise cancellation, the Redmi Buds 6 offer a compelling package. Equipped with a dual-driver system, these earbuds utilize a 12.4mm dynamic titanium driver for rich, detailed sound and a 5.5mm micro piezoelectric driver to deliver crisp high frequencies. The standout feature of the Redmi Buds 6 is their 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, which filters out up to 99.6% of external noise, allowing users to immerse themselves in their music or podcasts.

Beyond audio quality, the Redmi Buds 6 offer convenient features such as Dual Device Pairing for seamless switching between devices and an AI ENC and quad-mic system that ensures clear call quality even in noisy environments. With a long-lasting battery life of up to 42 hours with the charging case and 10 hours of playback on a single charge, these earbuds are designed for extended use.

Xiaomi Ultra Slim Powerbank: Power on the Go

Complementing its audio offerings, Xiaomi has also introduced the Xiaomi Ultra Slim Powerbank. Designed for portability, this powerbank is just 10mm thick and weighs a mere 93 grams, making it easy to slip into a bag or pocket. Despite its slim profile, it packs a punch with 18W input and 20W output, delivered through a USB Type-C port. Xiaomi emphasizes the safety of the powerbank, highlighting its 12 layers of protection to safeguard connected devices.

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi aims to make its new products accessible with competitive pricing. The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is priced at Rs 3,999, with a special launch price of Rs 3,499 between December 13th and 19th. It will be available for purchase on mi.com, Flipkart, and at Xiaomi Retail stores.

The Redmi Buds 6 are priced at Rs 2,999, with a special launch price of Rs 2,799 during the same period. They will be available on mi.com, Amazon.in, and at Xiaomi Retail stores.

The Xiaomi Ultra Slim Powerbank is priced at Rs 1,799.