Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Leaked: New Render Reveals Design and Specs

Anticipation is building for Xiaomi’s next-generation foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. While the official Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 release date remains under wraps, a recent leak has unveiled potential design and specification details, sparking discussions about its place among the best foldable phones 2024.

Leaked Design and Camera Module

Leaked renders shared by tipster Evan Blass reveal a redesigned rear camera module for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, notably larger than its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. This module houses four Leica-branded cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor equipped with a Leica Summilux lens, similar to the Mix Fold 3.

Enhanced Specifications

Beyond the camera, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 specifications suggest significant internal enhancements. It’s rumored to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a step up from the Mix Fold 3’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Additionally, the phone may offer IPX8 water resistance and a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging support, all packed within a sleek form factor less than 10mm thick.

Important Considerations

It’s crucial to remember that these details originate from a leaked prototype. The final design and specifications of the Xiaomi foldable phone could change before its official release. Therefore, it’s advisable to approach these rumors with caution and await official confirmation from Xiaomi.

Despite this, the leaked information provides a tantalizing glimpse into what could be one of the most exciting foldable phones of 2024. If the rumors prove accurate, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 might indeed secure a spot among the top contenders for the title of the best foldable phone of the year.