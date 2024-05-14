POCO F6 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC: All You Need to Know

POCO has officially confirmed that the upcoming POCO F6 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, positioning it as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. The POCO F6, expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3, aims to deliver near-flagship performance at a budget-friendly price.
Key Specifications
The POCO F6 will feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which offers impressive performance comparable to the higher-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, albeit at a more affordable price. This chipset includes one ARM Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.0 GHz, four ARM Cortex-A720 cores at 2.8 GHz, and three ARM Cortex-A520 cores at 2.0 GHz, paired with an Adreno 735 GPU.
Performance and Features
Benchmark results indicate that the POCO F6 achieves impressive scores on Geekbench, with 2001 in single-core tests and 5583 in multi-core tests, outperforming other devices with the same chipset. This ensures robust performance for both everyday tasks and more demanding applications.
The POCO F6 will come with 12GB of RAM and will run on the latest Android 14-based HyperOS. The device is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and vibrant viewing experience.
Camera and Battery
In terms of photography, the POCO F6 is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. This setup promises versatile and high-quality imaging capabilities, suitable for various shooting conditions.
The device will house a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 90W wired fast charging, which is expected to provide substantial battery life and quick recharge times.
Launch and Availability
The POCO F6 is anticipated to launch globally in late May or early June, with an initial release in Europe followed by other markets including India. The phone has already been spotted on various certification sites, indicating its imminent release
The POCO F6, with its powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, impressive display, versatile camera setup, and substantial battery, is set to be a noteworthy addition to the mid-range smartphone market. Its competitive pricing, combined with high-end features, makes it a compelling choice for consumers looking for value without compromising on performance.
