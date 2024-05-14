POCO F6 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC: All You Need to Know

POCO F6 confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, launching globally with powerful specs including a 50MP camera, 12GB RAM, and 90W fast charging.

POCO has officially confirmed that the upcoming POCO F6 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, positioning it as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. The POCO F6, expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3, aims to deliver near-flagship performance at a budget-friendly price.

Key Specifications

The POCO F6 will feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which offers impressive performance comparable to the higher-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, albeit at a more affordable price. This chipset includes one ARM Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.0 GHz, four ARM Cortex-A720 cores at 2.8 GHz, and three ARM Cortex-A520 cores at 2.0 GHz, paired with an Adreno 735 GPU​​.

Performance and Features

Benchmark results indicate that the POCO F6 achieves impressive scores on Geekbench, with 2001 in single-core tests and 5583 in multi-core tests, outperforming other devices with the same chipset​. This ensures robust performance for both everyday tasks and more demanding applications.

The POCO F6 will come with 12GB of RAM and will run on the latest Android 14-based HyperOS​​. The device is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and vibrant viewing experience​​.

Camera and Battery

In terms of photography, the POCO F6 is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera​​. This setup promises versatile and high-quality imaging capabilities, suitable for various shooting conditions.

The device will house a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 90W wired fast charging, which is expected to provide substantial battery life and quick recharge times​​.

Launch and Availability

The POCO F6 is anticipated to launch globally in late May or early June, with an initial release in Europe followed by other markets including India​. The phone has already been spotted on various certification sites, indicating its imminent release​​

The POCO F6, with its powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, impressive display, versatile camera setup, and substantial battery, is set to be a noteworthy addition to the mid-range smartphone market. Its competitive pricing, combined with high-end features, makes it a compelling choice for consumers looking for value without compromising on performance.