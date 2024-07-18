Xiaomi Mix Fold 4: Leaked Specs Hint at Powerful New Foldable Phone

On July 19, Xiaomi is poised to captivate the tech world with a major launch event, where they are expected to unveil their latest innovations. This includes the much-talked-about Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, a device that’s already generating excitement due to its formidable Geekbench scores.

Unfolding the Potential: Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

Recent Geekbench scores have showcased the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4‘s capabilities, revealing an impressive 2,105 in single-core and 6,575 in multi-core tests. These scores hint at a device powered by the potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM, which ensures seamless performance. The Mix Fold 4 is also set to run on Android 14, enhanced by Xiaomi’s HyperOS skin, promising a robust user interface with advanced features.

Design and Durability: A Closer Look

The Mix Fold 4 boasts a book-style foldable design, available in elegant blue and white variants, reflecting a modern aesthetic. Its structure is complemented by a Leica Summilux quad-camera setup, which includes advanced photographic tools such as dual macro and 5X periscope cameras, catering to photography enthusiasts. Notably, this model is IPX8 rated for water resistance, enhancing its durability against environmental factors. Additionally, the phone supports 50W wireless charging, facilitating rapid power boosts without the dependency on cords.

Expanding Horizons: Broader Product Range

Alongside the Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi plans to introduce other significant models, including the Redmi K70 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mix Flip, the company’s first entry into the clamshell-style foldable market. This expansion signifies Xiaomi’s strategic diversification within the foldable segment, potentially broadening its appeal to a wider audience.

Anticipation and Expectations

As the event approaches, excitement among Xiaomi enthusiasts and the broader tech community is palpable. They are keen to witness firsthand the advancements and features of these new devices. The anticipation revolves not only around performance metrics but also the innovative designs and functionalities that Xiaomi continues to integrate into its smartphone lineup.