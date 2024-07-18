Honor 200 vs Honor 200 Pro: Which Smartphone Offers the Best Value in India?

Honor 200 vs Honor 200 Pro in India: Full specs, price comparison, & features. Discover the differences between these two new smartphones and decide which is right for you.

Honor 200 vs Honor 200 Pro: Which Smartphone Offers the Best Value...

The Indian smartphone market has just welcomed the Honor 200 series with much anticipation. Originally launched in China and subsequently globally, the series includes the mid-range Honor 200 and the more premium Honor 200 Pro. Both models promise significant upgrades from their predecessors, but how do they stack up against each other? Let’s delve into a detailed comparison.

Honor 200 vs Honor 200 Pro: Price and Availability

The Honor 200 is offered in two variants: an 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 34,999 and a 12GB + 512GB model at Rs 39,999. Honor is enticing buyers with a series of launch offers including discounts and free gifts totaling up to Rs 5,000 in value.

On the other hand, the Honor 200 Pro is available in a single 12GB + 512GB configuration, priced at Rs 57,999. This model comes with even more substantial discounts for early buyers, especially those using SBI and ICICI credit cards, with total savings up to Rs 11,000.

Both models will hit the shelves on August 20th during the Amazon Prime Day sale, and will be available through Amazon, Honor India’s online store, and offline retailers.

Honor 200 vs Honor 200 Pro: Design and Display

The Honor 200 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, featuring a sharp 2700×1224 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s designed for vivid visuals with 4000 nits peak brightness and advanced PWM dimming technology, making it a delight for multimedia enthusiasts.

The Honor 200, while slightly less premium, still offers a robust 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with the same resolution and refresh rate. It matches the Pro in terms of brightness and fluidity, making it a strong contender in the mid-range segment.

Honor 200 vs Honor 200 Pro: Performance

Under the hood, the Honor 200 Pro is powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 735 GPU. This setup is geared towards delivering top-notch performance, particularly for gaming and intensive multitasking.

The standard Honor 200 steps down slightly with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 720 GPU. While it’s capable for everyday tasks, it may not handle high-performance games as smoothly as the Pro version.

Honor 200 vs Honor 200 Pro: Camera

Both models feature impressive photography capabilities. The Honor 200 Pro sports a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. It also features a 50MP front camera, enriched with AI functionalities to enhance portrait and motion photography.

The Honor 200, while similar in configuration, uses a different 50MP primary sensor and lacks some of the advanced features of the Pro’s camera, but still stands strong in the photography department.

Honor 200 vs Honor 200 Pro: Battery and Software

Both phones pack a 5,200mAh battery, with the Pro model supporting 100W wired and 66W wireless charging, alongside reverse charging capabilities. The Honor 200 matches in wired charging speed but lacks wireless and reverse charging options.

Software-wise, both devices run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, ensuring a smooth and up-to-date user experience with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Conclusion

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro cater to different segments of the market but both offer compelling features. The Honor 200 Pro, with its superior performance, display, and charging capabilities, is aimed at users seeking a flagship-like experience. Meanwhile, the Honor 200 offers great value with substantial features at a more accessible price point, making it ideal for budget-conscious consumers looking for high-quality features without the flagship price tag.

For buyers deciding between the two, it boils down to budget constraints and specific needs in performance and additional features like wireless charging and advanced photography capabilities. Both phones, however, stand as strong contenders in their respective categories.