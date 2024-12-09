Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker Launched at Rs 3,499; Redmi Buds 6 Tag Along for Rs 2,999: Details

Experience powerful audio with the new Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker and Redmi Buds 6. Featuring long battery life, seamless connectivity, and durable designs, these affordable devices are perfect for music lovers on the go.

Xiaomi is making waves in the portable audio scene with the launch of its new Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker and Redmi Buds 6. Both devices focus on delivering a powerful audio experience, seamless connectivity, and rugged durability, all at a competitive price point.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker: Ready for Any Adventure

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker, priced at Rs 3,499, is designed for music enthusiasts who enjoy listening in any environment. With a robust 30W output, the speaker delivers rich audio with deep bass, ensuring a high-quality sound experience whether you’re hosting a backyard gathering or embarking on a camping trip.

One of the most impressive features is the ability to sync up to 100 speakers simultaneously. This innovative pairing technology creates an immersive soundscape, perfect for large events or parties. The speaker also boasts an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust, dirt, and water, ensuring worry-free listening in various outdoor conditions.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, the speaker provides a stable and lag-free connection with a range of devices. A long-lasting 12-hour battery life guarantees uninterrupted music playback throughout your day. The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker will be available for purchase starting December 13th on Mi.com, Flipkart, and at Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi Buds 6: Immersive Sound in a Compact Package

Joining the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker are the Redmi Buds 6, offering an impressive array of features at just Rs 2,999. These earbuds provide an immersive 360-degree audio experience, enhancing both music listening and call quality.

The Redmi Buds 6 boast an exceptional 42-hour battery life, ensuring long-lasting usage. A unique Flow LED battery indicator provides a quick and easy way to check charge levels. With an IP54 rating, the earbuds are resistant to dust and water splashes, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

The inclusion of a quad-mic setup guarantees clear voice quality during calls, while dual pairing functionality allows for simultaneous connection to two devices. The Redmi Buds 6 deliver premium features at an affordable price, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.