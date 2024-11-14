LG Introduces New XBOOM Series Speakers in India: Price, Features, and More

LG expands XBOOM speaker series in India with the XL9T, XO2T, and XG2T. Experience powerful audio, customizable lighting, and rugged portability. Pre-order now!

LG has significantly bolstered its audio offerings in India with the introduction of three new XBOOM speakers, each designed with a unique set of features to cater to diverse listening experiences. The XBOOM XL9T, XBOOM XO2T, and XBOOM GO XG2T join the existing XBOOM family, offering a blend of powerful audio performance, stylish aesthetics, and convenient portability. These new models are available for pre-order on LG’s official website with retail availability beginning November 15th across online and offline platforms.

LG XBOOM XL9T – The Party Starter

As the name suggests, the XBOOM XL9T is built for parties and gatherings. This powerhouse boasts 1000W of output, driven by dual 8-inch woofers and 3-inch tweeters. LG has incorporated a proprietary bass enhancement algorithm to ensure a deep, resonant low-end that will get everyone moving. Adding to the party atmosphere is the integrated Pixel LED and woofer lighting system. Users can customize the display with text, characters, and even emojis, creating a dynamic and vibrant ambiance.

Beyond its audio prowess, the XL9T offers practicality with an IPX4 water resistance rating, protecting it from splashes and spills. A sturdy handle makes it easy to transport this speaker between locations, ensuring the party can go wherever it’s needed.

LG XBOOM XO2T – Style Meets Substance

The XBOOM XO2T strikes a balance between elegant design and impressive audio capabilities. It delivers 360-degree sound with a 20W output, ensuring an immersive listening experience from any angle. The speaker’s aesthetic appeal is enhanced by “mood-enhancing” lighting with a transparent glass effect, creating a sophisticated ambiance reminiscent of candlelight.

Durability is a key feature of the XO2T, with an IP55 rating that provides protection against dust and water. It also offers impressive battery life, exceeding 15 hours on a single charge. Connectivity is seamless with Bluetooth 5.3 support, and LG One Touch mode allows for quick and easy pairing. Furthermore, the XO2T can be connected to LG TVs for an enhanced home theater experience, providing options for front or rear surround sound configurations.

LG XBOOM GO XG2T – Compact and Ready for Adventure

For those who prioritize portability, the XBOOM GO XG2T is the ideal choice. This compact speaker delivers a surprising 5W of output from its 1.5-inch woofer and passive radiator, leveraging LG’s bass algorithm for a dynamic sound that defies its size.

Built to withstand the rigors of an active lifestyle, the GO XG2T boasts an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It also meets US Military Standard durability certifications, ensuring it can handle bumps and drops with ease. With up to 10 hours of playtime and a built-in Bluetooth calling function, this speaker is perfect for outdoor adventures, poolside gatherings, or simply enjoying music on the go.