Xiaomi Pad 7 Launches in India January 10th

26/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch Date Confirmed
Xiaomi Pad 7 to launch in India on January 10th via Amazon. Features include Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 11.2-inch display, 8,850mAh battery, and more.   

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is making its way to India, with an official launch date set for January 10th. The tablet was initially unveiled in China alongside the Pad 7 Pro, Smart Band 9 Pro, and Watch S4 in October. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Pad 7 will be available for purchase through Amazon in India. A dedicated teaser page on the e-commerce platform has revealed the launch date. While the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro’s release in India remains uncertain, the standard Pad 7 is expected to be available through Xiaomi’s online store as well.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is anticipated to be priced similarly to its Chinese counterpart, which starts at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,540). For comparison, the Xiaomi Pad 6 launched in India with a starting price of Rs 26,999.

Specifications

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 7 is expected to align with the specifications of the Chinese model. Here’s a rundown of the key features:

  • Display: 11.2-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision.
  • Processor: Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.
  • Cameras: Features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.
  • Software: Runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.
  • Battery, charging: Houses an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
  • Other features: Includes a USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos, quad speakers, four microphones, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 appears to be a strong contender in the mid-range tablet market, boasting impressive specs like the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and a 144Hz refresh rate display. With its competitive pricing and feature set, it has the potential to disrupt the tablet landscape in India. Tech enthusiasts and potential buyers will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on its official launch on January 10th to see how it measures up against the competition.

