WhatsApp Introduces In-App Document Scanner for iOS Users

25/12/2024
Sovan Mandal
2 Min Read
Discover WhatsApp's new in-app document scanner on iOS, enabling users to scan and share documents instantly without leaving the app.

WhatsApp, the leading messenger app with over two billion active users across various platforms including iOS, Android, and Windows, continues to enhance user experience with innovative features. The app is renowned for its simplicity and wide accessibility across different age groups. Among its latest updates, WhatsApp has launched a highly practical feature for iOS users—an in-app document scanner.

Enhanced Document Sharing

In its latest update, WhatsApp has integrated a document scanner directly within the app, significantly streamlining the process of sharing documents. Users can now scan any document and immediately share it with contacts directly through WhatsApp, eliminating the need to switch between different apps. This addition not only saves time but also simplifies the document sharing process, making it more efficient than ever.

Previously, users had to use their phone’s native camera or a third-party app to scan documents, save them to a folder, and then navigate through their device to find and share the document via WhatsApp. The new feature eradicates these steps by allowing a seamless document scanning and sharing experience within the app itself.

Utilizing the In-App Document Scanner

Here’s a straightforward guide on how to use the new document scanner feature on an iPhone:

  • Step 1: Open WhatsApp, tap the ‘+’ icon, and select ‘Document’.
  • Step 2: Choose one of the following options:
    1. Choose from files
    2. Choose photo or video
    3. Scan document
  • Step 3: To scan a document, select ‘Scan document’, position the document under the camera, and use the on-screen shutter button to capture the scan. Adjust the scan area by dragging the corner points if necessary.
  • Step 4: Instantly share the scanned document via the WhatsApp messenger.

Future Developments and Additional Features

Currently available exclusively on iOS, the document scanning feature is expected to be rolled out to other platforms in the near future. In addition, WhatsApp is exploring other functionalities to enhance user security and trust. The platform is testing an image reverse search tool that allows users to verify the authenticity of photos shared on WhatsApp by checking them against web sources. This tool is aimed at combating misinformation by confirming whether a photo is genuine or has been altered.

Sovan Mandal

Sovan, with a Journalism degree from the University of Calcutta and 10 years of experience, ensures high-quality tech content. His editorial precision has contributed to the publication's acclaimed standards and consistent media mentions for quality reporting. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

