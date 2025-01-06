Xiaomi Reinforces 5G Vision with Redmi 14C 5G Launch in India

Xiaomi launches the Redmi 14C 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50MP dual camera, and a 5160mAh battery, starting at INR 9,999. Available January 10th.

Bangalore, India, January 6, 2025: Xiaomi India, a trusted name in the Smartphone X AIoT space, has globally launched the Redmi 14C 5G to accelerate the adoption of 5G technology in India. The device promises blazing-fast 5G connectivity, a sleek design, and advanced features, building on the success of the Redmi 13C 5G, which was 2024’s bestselling 5G smartphone. This launch underscores Xiaomi’s commitment to making 5G technology more accessible for everyone.

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India, stated, “At Xiaomi, our mission is to bring the best technology within the reach of every user. The Redmi 14C 5G takes this forward by offering a superior 5G experience, robust performance, and a stylish design. As we step into 2025, this launch symbolizes our dedication to empowering millions in India with next-generation connectivity.”

Captivating Display and Stylish Design

The Redmi 14C 5G boasts a 17.5cm (6.88-inch) HD+ Dot Drop display with 600 nits peak brightness, ensuring immersive visuals for content streaming, gaming, and browsing. Available in

Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black, the phone combines a lightweight yet durable build with an ergonomic design that offers elegance and practicality.

Powerful Performance with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, built on a 4nm architecture, the Redmi 14C 5G ensures seamless multitasking and gaming. The chipset’s configuration includes 2x A78 cores (up to 2.2GHz) and 6x A55 cores (up to 1.95GHz). Paired with up to 12GB RAM (6GB + 6GB extended) and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, it delivers fluid performance. Additionally, a dedicated microSD card slot supports up to 1TB expandable storage, providing ample space for all user needs.

Advanced Camera System with 50MP AI Dual Camera

The 50MP AI dual-camera system on the Redmi 14C 5G captures detailed photos in all lighting conditions. Features like HDR, Night Mode, and Portrait Mode enhance photography, ensuring vibrant and stunning shots. The 8MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies and seamless video calls, catering to both personal and professional needs.

All-Day Battery Life with Fast Charging

The smartphone packs a 5160mAh battery, offering all-day power for uninterrupted use. It supports fast charging and includes a 33W charger in the box, enabling quick power-ups for busy schedules.

Superior Connectivity and User Experience

The Redmi 14C 5G supports dual 5G SIMs, ensuring ultra-fast connectivity for streaming, downloading, and video conferencing. Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 14, it provides a clean and intuitive interface. Xiaomi guarantees 2 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates, ensuring a long-lasting user experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 14C 5G will be available starting January 10th, 2025, across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and authorized Xiaomi retail partners. Pricing starts at INR 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, INR 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and INR 11,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Redmi Note 14 Series: Redefining Mid-Range Excellence

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 14 Series has set new benchmarks in the mid-range segment, achieving ₹1000 crore in revenue within two weeks in India. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Series stands out with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP69 support, and solid electrolyte battery technology, offering unmatched durability and safety. The Redmi Note 14 features the brightest 120Hz AMOLED display in its segment and a versatile 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera setup, delivering vibrant visuals and stunning photography. The series continues to excel with its combination of innovation, performance, and design.