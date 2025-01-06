How to Watch the OnePlus 13 Series Winter Launch Event Tomorrow

Discover the new OnePlus 13 Series and updated OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at the Winter Launch Event on January 7. Livestream starts at 9 PM IST on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel.

The highly anticipated OnePlus 13 Series and the updated OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are set to be unveiled during the Winter Launch Event tomorrow, January 7, 2025. The global technology brand OnePlus will livestream the event on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel starting at 9:00 PM IST, allowing viewers worldwide to witness the launch of these cutting-edge products.

The flagship smartphones, OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, embody the brand’s ‘Never Settle’ philosophy by combining fast and smooth performance, refined craftsmanship, and effortless innovation. Here’s a closer look at what the new devices bring to the table.

Fast and Smooth Performance

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, ensuring seamless performance for even the most demanding tasks. Additionally, the device features an industry-leading IP68/IP69 rating, making it durable and ready for tough environments.

The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering pro-level performance. Both smartphones house a massive 6000 mAh battery, the largest ever on OnePlus smartphones, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay and usage throughout the day.

Next-Gen Camera Capabilities

The OnePlus 13 Series boasts a 5th-Gen Hasselblad Camera system with triple rear cameras. The OnePlus 13 introduces innovative features like Snapshot and Clear Burst, enabling users to capture crisp and clear images of fast-moving subjects effortlessly.

User-Centric Design

The OnePlus 13 Series highlights a refreshed design, featuring a sleek camera layout inspired by the golden ratio. The OnePlus 13 will launch in three stunning color options: Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse. The Midnight Ocean variant is the first to feature micro-fiber vegan leather, providing a luxurious feel with excellent resistance to corrosion and scratches. Meanwhile, the Arctic Dawn introduces an industry-first surface-based glass coating for a silky, fingerprint-resistant finish.

The OnePlus 13R is available in two elegant colorways: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail. With Gorilla Glass 7i on both sides and an aluminum frame, the OnePlus 13R offers exceptional durability. Its flat display, slim 8mm body, and star-trail finish make it a standout design marvel.

OnePlus 13 Series Meets AI: OxygenOS 15

The OnePlus 13 Series runs on OxygenOS 15, bringing advanced AI capabilities to enhance user experience. Features such as Intelligent Search allow users to locate files with natural prompts, while AI-powered tools like Reflection Eraser elevate smartphone photography. These upgrades ensure smoother, smarter, and more productive interactions with the devices.

The Refreshed OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The updated OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will debut in a brand-new Sapphire Blue color, perfectly complementing the OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean variant. Additionally, the earbuds introduce AI Translation, developed in collaboration with the OnePlus 13 Series, to provide seamless communication for both personal and professional use.