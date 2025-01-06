itel Launches A80: A Budget-Friendly Smartphone with Premium Features

06/01/2025
Srishti Gulati
2 Min Read
Add Comment
itel Launches A80: A Budget-Friendly Smartphone with Premium Features
itel launches A80 with 120 Hz refresh rate, 50 MP HDR camera, IP54 rating, and Android 14 Go. Packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM for Rs. 6999.

itel, a leading technology brand in India, has launched the itel A80, an innovative smartphone designed to lead the budget smartphone market in 2025. Priced at just Rs. 6999, the A80 offers premium features such as a 120 Hz refresh rate and IP54 dust and splash proof rating, making it an attractive option in the sub-7K category.

The A80 aims to enhance the user experience with its sleek design, 50 MP Super HDR camera, and advanced performance features, ensuring seamless multitasking and long-term reliability. Here’s everything you need to know about this incredible smartphone.

Stunning Design and Display

The itel A80 boasts a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with HD+ resolution, offering vibrant visuals and a dynamic bar for an intuitive interface. The 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and lag-free navigation, while the ring light notification adds a stylish, functional touch to the device.

Available in Sandstone Black, Glacier White, and Wave Blue, the A80 is designed to impress with its elegance and practicality.

Advanced Performance and Durability

Under the hood, the A80 is powered by the Unisoc T603 Octa-core processor coupled with 8 GB RAM (4GB+4GB)* and 128 GB ROM, ensuring a smooth and reliable performance. The device runs on Android 14 Go OS, providing an optimized and user-friendly experience for daily tasks.

Its IP54 rating ensures durability, offering resistance against dust and water splashes. Additionally, the 5000 mAh battery paired with a 10W charger ensures prolonged usage throughout the day.

Exceptional Camera and Features

The 50 MP Super HDR camera takes center stage, offering vivid and detailed photography even in low-light conditions. The 8 MP front camera ensures clear selfies, enhancing the overall photography experience.

For security, the A80 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature, ensuring convenience and safety.

Additional Benefits

itel offers added value with a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase, providing peace of mind to users. The smartphone’s lightweight and sleek design, coupled with its affordability, makes it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-packed device.

Comment on the Launch

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, said, “With the launch of the itel A80, we aim to provide cutting-edge technology and innovative features at an unbeatable price. This smartphone reflects our commitment to bridging the technology gap for young India by offering a seamless user experience, exceptional durability, and modern style.”

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Srishti Gulati

Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
View all stories
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025! Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025! Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More! Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More! POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life