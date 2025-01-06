itel Launches A80: A Budget-Friendly Smartphone with Premium Features

itel launches A80 with 120 Hz refresh rate, 50 MP HDR camera, IP54 rating, and Android 14 Go. Packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM for Rs. 6999.

itel, a leading technology brand in India, has launched the itel A80, an innovative smartphone designed to lead the budget smartphone market in 2025. Priced at just Rs. 6999, the A80 offers premium features such as a 120 Hz refresh rate and IP54 dust and splash proof rating, making it an attractive option in the sub-7K category.

The A80 aims to enhance the user experience with its sleek design, 50 MP Super HDR camera, and advanced performance features, ensuring seamless multitasking and long-term reliability. Here’s everything you need to know about this incredible smartphone.

Stunning Design and Display

The itel A80 boasts a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with HD+ resolution, offering vibrant visuals and a dynamic bar for an intuitive interface. The 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and lag-free navigation, while the ring light notification adds a stylish, functional touch to the device.

Available in Sandstone Black, Glacier White, and Wave Blue, the A80 is designed to impress with its elegance and practicality.

Advanced Performance and Durability

Under the hood, the A80 is powered by the Unisoc T603 Octa-core processor coupled with 8 GB RAM (4GB+4GB)* and 128 GB ROM, ensuring a smooth and reliable performance. The device runs on Android 14 Go OS, providing an optimized and user-friendly experience for daily tasks.

Its IP54 rating ensures durability, offering resistance against dust and water splashes. Additionally, the 5000 mAh battery paired with a 10W charger ensures prolonged usage throughout the day.

Exceptional Camera and Features

The 50 MP Super HDR camera takes center stage, offering vivid and detailed photography even in low-light conditions. The 8 MP front camera ensures clear selfies, enhancing the overall photography experience.

For security, the A80 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature, ensuring convenience and safety.

Additional Benefits

itel offers added value with a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase, providing peace of mind to users. The smartphone’s lightweight and sleek design, coupled with its affordability, makes it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-packed device.

Comment on the Launch

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, said, “With the launch of the itel A80, we aim to provide cutting-edge technology and innovative features at an unbeatable price. This smartphone reflects our commitment to bridging the technology gap for young India by offering a seamless user experience, exceptional durability, and modern style.”