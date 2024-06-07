Your Galaxy Phone Will Soon Let You Peek the Time with a Back Tap

Discover how Samsung's new Back Tap feature on Galaxy phones lets you quickly access apps and functions with a tap on the back, enhancing usability and efficiency.

Samsung has introduced the Back Tap feature for its Galaxy smartphones, enhancing the functionality and customization options available to users. This new feature is a part of Samsung’s Good Lock module, named RegiStar, which is accessible to users running Android 13 on their Galaxy S and Flip series smartphones.

What is the Back Tap Feature?

The Back Tap feature allows users to perform specific actions by simply tapping on the back of their device. This can be configured to execute various functions such as taking and sharing screenshots, accessing Google Assistant, opening apps, or managing notifications and recent apps. The feature is designed to improve efficiency and accessibility, making frequently used functions more convenient to access.

How to Enable the Back Tap Feature

To enable the Back Tap feature, users need to navigate to the Good Lock app available on their Galaxy devices, proceed to the Life Up section, and select the RegiStar module. Within RegiStar, the Back-Tap action can be activated and customized according to the user’s preferences.

Device Compatibility and Availability

Initially, the Back Tap functionality is limited to specific models within the Galaxy S and Flip series. To access this feature, the devices must be updated to the latest Android 13 OS. Samsung plans to roll out this feature gradually, ensuring smooth integration and customization for users.

Expert Commentary

The introduction of the Back Tap feature by Samsung aligns with similar functionalities previously available on devices from other major manufacturers like Apple and Google, indicating a trend towards enhancing user interaction through accessible and customizable gestures. This feature not only boosts the practicality of the device but also signifies Samsung’s commitment to improving user experience through continuous software updates and innovations.