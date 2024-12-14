Xiaomi’s Electric Vehicle Business Drives Stock Towards All-Time High

14/12/2024
Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Xiaomi's Electric Vehicle Business Drives Stock Towards All-Time High
Xiaomi's stock nears record high on EV success, defying auto and smartphone market trends. The company's strong EV debut and upcoming SUV launch fuel investor optimism.

Xiaomi Corp., known for its smartphones, is nearing a record high stock price due to its successful entry into the electric vehicle (EV) market. The company’s shares have more than doubled in 2023, surpassing global peers and defying the challenges faced by other smartphone makers. This surge is fueled by Xiaomi’s surprisingly strong performance in China’s competitive EV sector, where it challenges established players like BYD Co. and Tesla Inc.

From Smartphones to EVs

Investors are drawing parallels between Xiaomi’s current trajectory and its rapid ascent in the smartphone market. In 2011, Xiaomi launched its first smartphone and quickly grew to rival giants like Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., propelling founder Lei Jun to billionaire status. With Xiaomi’s Hong Kong-listed shares now approaching their 2021 peak, investors hope for a similar success story in the EV market.

Defying Market Trends

Xiaomi’s stock performance stands out amidst uncertainty in the global auto and smartphone markets. While Chinese EV startups like Nio Inc. and Li Auto Inc. grapple with demand concerns, Xiaomi has reported strong sales growth, driven by its new EV business. This success can be attributed to Xiaomi’s established brand reputation, marketing prowess, and popularity among young consumers.

The Rise of the “Dark Horse”

Shuyan Feng, deputy general manager for investment management at Huatai Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co., describes Xiaomi as a “dark horse” in the EV race. Initial skepticism surrounding Xiaomi’s ambitious $10 billion EV venture has dissipated as the company demonstrates its ability to compete effectively.

Looking Ahead

Xiaomi’s momentum is expected to continue with the upcoming summer launch of its next EV model, a pure electric sport utility vehicle (SUV). The company’s first EV, the SU7 sedan, has already exceeded expectations, with a projected 130,000 deliveries this year. Available in nine colors and equipped with smart driving features, the SU7 has resonated with consumers.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
View all stories
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more! Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More! Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker. Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More! 6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More! Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!