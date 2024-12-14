WhatsApp Now Offers In-App Dialer for Calling Unknown Numbers

14/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
WhatsApp's new iOS beta update introduces an in-app dialer, allowing users to call unsaved numbers directly within the app. This feature enhances convenience and ensures platform parity with Android.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature in its latest beta update for iOS, version 24.25.10.76, that allows users to make calls using an in-app call dialer. This means that users can now enter a phone number directly into the app to make a call, eliminating the need to save the number in their contact list first.

Enhanced Convenience and Efficiency

This new functionality offers a more streamlined experience for users who need to make one-time calls or quickly contact businesses or services. By providing a direct dialing option within the app, WhatsApp increases convenience and efficiency for its users.

Accessing the In-App Dialer

The in-app call dialer can be accessed through the menu where users typically select contacts for calls. Upon entering a phone number, WhatsApp will verify if it is registered on the platform. If the number is associated with a verified business account, a blue verification checkmark will appear to confirm its authenticity, adding an extra layer of security for users.

Platform Parity

With the introduction of the in-app dialer for iOS, WhatsApp bridges the gap between its Android and iOS versions. While this feature has been available on Android for some time, it was previously absent on iOS due to design variations. By bringing this functionality to iOS, WhatsApp ensures a consistent user experience across both platforms, enhancing its usability and appeal to a broader audience.

This update signifies WhatsApp’s ongoing commitment to improving user experience and providing a seamless communication platform across different operating systems. By introducing the in-app dialer for iOS, WhatsApp ensures feature parity and enhances convenience for its users, making it even more versatile and user-friendly for a wider audience.

Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

