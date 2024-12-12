Yokohama India launches Made in India 19-inch Geolandar X-CV tires for luxury SUVs, offering comfort, control, and durability to meet premium market demands.

Yokohama India has launched Made in India premium 19-inch tires, specifically tailored for high-end luxury SUVs. Produced at the company’s advanced manufacturing facility in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, these tires are the result of Yokohama’s “GLOCAL” strategy—blending global expertise with local requirements. This innovative approach ensures these tires offer superior comfort, control, and durability for enhanced driving experiences on Indian roads.

Addressing the Growing Demand for Luxury SUVs

India’s luxury SUV market has witnessed a remarkable 34% growth year-on-year in FY24. Responding to this trend, Yokohama’s latest release caters to the performance needs and refined preferences of premium SUV owners. Designed under the Geolandar X-CV series, these tires provide an unparalleled balance of comfort and control, setting new standards in the premium segment.

Commitment to Local Manufacturing and Innovation

Harinder Singh, CEO and MD of Yokohama India, highlighted the significance of this launch, stating: “The 19-inch Geolandar X-CV tires showcase our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge global technology while addressing the specific needs of Indian motorists. These tires are not only Made in India, but they also represent our drive to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities. With the growing demand for larger rim sizes in the luxury SUV segment, we are gearing up to introduce 20-inch tires shortly. Our facilities are already equipped to manufacture tires up to 24 inches, further solidifying Yokohama’s position in the premium tire market.”

Expanding the Geolandar Series

The Geolandar series is Yokohama India’s flagship SUV tire range, featuring options like Mud-Terrain, Extreme All-Terrain, All-Terrain, and Highway Terrain tires. The newly launched Geolandar X-CV caters to SUV owners who seek maximum value from their motoring lifestyle. These tires are now available across Yokohama India’s extensive network of over 3,000 retailers nationwide.

Meeting Evolving Market Needs

With an eye on the booming luxury SUV market and the trend of larger rim sizes, Yokohama India’s move to localize premium tire production underscores its dedication to delivering high-quality, Made in India solutions. By combining global technology with local insights, Yokohama ensures superior performance and reliability for Indian motorists.