Casio India Unveils CELVIANO Digital Piano Series: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Casio India, a global leader in consumer electronics, has launched the premium CELVIANO Digital Piano Series. This new lineup merges the classic artistry of traditional grand pianos with cutting-edge features, offering an enriched musical experience for both seasoned pianists and enthusiasts. With five meticulously designed models, this series caters to diverse musical preferences, combining advanced technology with classic craftsmanship.

Five New Models for Varied Needs

The CELVIANO series features five models divided into two categories: the Classic Series and the Slim Series. The Classic Series includes the AP-750, AP-550, and AP-300, tailored for professionals focusing on superior sound quality and advanced features. Meanwhile, the Slim Series, featuring the AP-S450 and AP-S200, is designed for compact spaces and aspiring pianists seeking serious learning tools. These pianos offer an exceptional balance of precision and innovative functionality, redefining piano performance.

Key Features of the CELVIANO Series

Each model in the CELVIANO Digital Piano Series incorporates Casio’s hallmark technologies, ensuring a realistic and immersive musical experience:

Classic Series Models

Casio CELVIANO AP-750: This flagship model is equipped with the Grandphonic Sound System, replicating the acoustics of a grand piano. Powered by the AiR Grand Sound Source, it features three grand piano tones: Berlin Grand, crafted with C. Bechstein, and variations like Hamburg Grand and Vienna Grand. Additional highlights include Bluetooth functionality, continuous recording, and a Smart Hybrid Hammer Action Keyboard, offering the authentic touch of a grand piano.

Price: INR 1,84,995/-

Casio CELVIANO AP-550: Known for its Multi-Dimensional Morphing AiR Sound Source, this model delivers two grand piano tones and an exceptional playing experience. It includes advanced pedaling features and Bluetooth functionality, enhancing both performance and enjoyment. Available in Black, Brown, and White, the AP-550 integrates seamlessly into any home décor.

Price: INR 1,56,995/-

Casio CELVIANO AP-300: Designed for pianists of all levels, the AP-300 incorporates a Multi-Dimensional Morphing AiR sound source, offering a rich grand piano tone. The Smart Hybrid Hammer Action Keyboard provides realistic touch and 88-key digital scaling for a refined playing experience. Bluetooth connectivity supports integration with the Casio Music Space App, expanding creative possibilities. Available in Black, Brown, and White.

Price: INR 1,19,995/-

Slim Series Models

Casio CELVIANO AP-S450: Compact and elegant, the AP-S450 features a Multi-Dimensional Morphing AiR sound source, producing natural grand piano tones. It includes Bluetooth functionality for app connectivity, enhancing learning and performance. Available in Black, Brown, and White.

Price: INR 1,39,995/-

Casio CELVIANO AP-S200: Ideal for smaller spaces, the AP-S200 offers 88 weighted keys with Smart Hybrid Hammer Action and digital scaling technology. Its design mirrors the nuanced response of a traditional grand piano, complete with subtle string resonance and damper sounds. Additional features include wireless MIDI and audio adapter support, recording capabilities, and Bluetooth functionality for seamless integration with apps. Available in Black, Brown, and White.

Price: INR 89,995/-

Commitment to Accessibility and Performance

At the launch event, Hideki Imai, Managing Director of Casio India, expressed excitement about the new series, saying, “We aim to inspire musicians of all levels by offering an unparalleled blend of craftsmanship, innovation, and performance. The CELVIANO Digital Piano Series brings the grandeur of traditional pianos into modern homes, making music both accessible and enjoyable.”