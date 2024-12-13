OnePlus Ace 5 Series Pre-orders Begin; New Tablet and Buds Ace 2 Launching Too

OnePlus Ace 5 series pre-orders begin in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and up to 1TB storage. A new OnePlus Tablet and OnePlus Buds Ace 2 are also launching alongside.

OnePlus is gearing up for a major product launch in China later this month, with pre-orders now open for the OnePlus Ace 5 series, a new OnePlus tablet, and the OnePlus Buds Ace 2. While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, the company has revealed key details about the upcoming devices.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series

The OnePlus Ace 5 series will include two models: the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro. Both phones will be available in multiple RAM/storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

Chipset-wise, the Ace 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the Ace 5 Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

A render of the phone showcases a center-positioned punch-hole cutout and narrow bezels, with the volume rocker and power button located on the right edge.

Pre-ordering customers can enjoy benefits such as personalized engraving and extended screen break protection. While the Ace series is typically exclusive to China, the vanilla model may be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R for markets like India.

New OnePlus Tablet

OnePlus is also launching a new tablet, currently referred to simply as the OnePlus Tablet. It will be available in Tundra Green and Space Ash colors, with storage options including 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB.

The tablet will support stylus input and, based on renders, appears to be a rebrand of the recently launched OPPO Pad 3. This suggests it may feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350, an 11.6-inch 2.8K display, a 9510mAh battery, and 67W fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Ace 2

The OnePlus Buds Ace 2 will be available in Submersible Black and Instant Blue, with a new green color option also teased. The earbuds will sport a stem design with silicon tips and an oval-shaped charging case. While detailed specifications are scarce, they are expected to be affordably priced.