YouTube Trials Play Something Feature for Indecisive Viewers

Explore YouTube’s new 'Play something' feature, designed to help viewers discover videos randomly without the hassle of choosing.

YouTube is currently experimenting with an intriguing “Play something” feature on its Android app, which aims to simplify the video selection process for users unsure of what to watch next. The feature is designed as a floating button located above the bottom navigation bar and functions as a random video selector. Upon activation, it randomly chooses a video for users to enjoy.

Feature Details and User Experience

The “Play something” button utilizes the YouTube Shorts player to display videos. This player is typically reserved for vertically oriented Shorts content, but with this feature, it extends to standard YouTube videos as well. All videos, regardless of format, are presented in the vertical Shorts player layout. This unusual format for regular videos could be a concern for some users, prompting YouTube to potentially refine the feature based on user feedback before a broader rollout.

Comparison with Netflix’s Retired Feature

The concept of “Play something” is not entirely new. It bears resemblance to Netflix’s discontinued “Surprise Me” feature, introduced in 2021. Both features share the common goal of helping users swiftly discover content without the need to navigate through extensive libraries.

Potential Benefits for Content Discovery

This feature could significantly enhance content discovery on the platform, akin to channel surfing on traditional television, where viewers could randomly encounter interesting new content. It also presents an opportunity for creators to gain increased exposure for their videos as the feature randomly highlights selections from YouTube’s extensive content repository.

Ongoing Adjustments and Future Prospects

Although promising, the “Play something” feature might require adjustments, particularly concerning the format adaptability based on the content type. YouTube has not yet confirmed the official release date for this feature, indicating it remains in the experimental phase as part of the platform’s continuous enhancements.

YouTube’s “Play something” feature represents a forward-thinking approach to content discovery, mirroring the simplicity of traditional TV channel surfing. By integrating this feature, YouTube aims to enhance user engagement and simplify the viewing experience, especially for those uncertain about their next watch. While it shows promise in making content discovery effortless and promoting creators’ videos to a broader audience, YouTube will need to refine the feature, ensuring it aligns seamlessly with various video formats. This development could potentially set a new standard for content consumption on digital platforms, making it a significant step in YouTube’s evolution.