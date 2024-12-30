OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Launching in India on January 7: Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus 13 and 13R launch in India on January 7th. Expected price, specifications, and features of these powerful new smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Hasselblad camera.

The OnePlus 13 series, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, is generating significant excitement ahead of its January 7 launch in India. OnePlus has already revealed key specifications and the design of the devices on Amazon, while tipsters have begun speculating on the price for the Indian market.

Expected Price

A tipster has predicted that the OnePlus 13 could be priced between Rs 67,000 and Rs 70,000 in India. It is expected to be available in two variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. This represents an increase from the OnePlus 12’s starting price of Rs 64,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. The OnePlus 13 is also expected to launch globally with additional configuration options.

Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 13 boasts a sleek design with thinner bezels and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, ensuring durability. It will sport a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution, QHD+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powering the OnePlus 13 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The device continues OnePlus’s partnership with Hasselblad, featuring a triple-camera system that includes a 50-megapixel primary LYT-808 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. A 32-megapixel AI-enhanced front camera is also included.

The OnePlus 13 will house a 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging capabilities.

With its powerful specifications, impressive camera capabilities, and sleek design, the OnePlus 13 series is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market. The combination of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Hasselblad camera system, and long-lasting battery positions both the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R as attractive options for consumers seeking a premium smartphone experience. However, the final verdict will depend on the actual pricing and real-world performance of these devices once they are released.