2025 BMW M5: Bigger, Heavier, and More Powerful with Hybrid Power

The iconic BMW M5 has returned for 2025, bigger, heavier, and more powerful than ever before. This seventh-generation sports sedan boasts a plug-in hybrid powertrain, advanced technology, and a striking new design.

Power and Performance

The 2025 M5 features a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine combined with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. This hybrid setup enables a claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph with the optional BMW Driver’s package.

Drivers can choose from five drive modes, ranging from Electric to track-oriented Dynamic Plus modes. The car’s all-wheel-drive system and various performance settings can be customized to suit individual preferences.

Design and Dimensions

The M5’s exterior showcases a more aggressive design compared to the standard 5-series, featuring a wider stance, a revised grille, and carbon-fiber accents. The interior offers a luxurious and sporty feel with carbon fiber trim, a new M leather steering wheel, and redesigned paddle shifters.

The new M5 is considerably larger than its predecessor, measuring 1.2 inches longer, 2.7 inches wider, and 2.1 inches taller. It also weighs in at a hefty 5390 pounds, significantly heavier than the previous generation and even the electric i5 M60 xDrive sedan.

Technology and Features

The 2025 M5 comes equipped with a range of advanced technologies, including a customizable all-wheel-drive system, four-wheel steering, and a choice between standard and carbon-ceramic brakes. The car also features a stiffer body structure and reinforced suspension mounts for improved handling.

Price and Availability

The 2025 BMW M5 is set to make its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, with production starting the same month and global sales commencing in November. The starting price for this high-performance hybrid sedan is ₹1,00,88,206.