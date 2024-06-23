Android 15 Beta 3 Solidifies Features, Improves Passkeys and Biometrics

Google has released the third beta version of Android 15, marking a significant step towards the final release of its upcoming mobile operating system. This beta release is particularly important as it signifies that Android 15 has reached “platform stability.” For developers, this means the core functionalities and APIs are now finalized, allowing them to focus on finalizing their apps for compatibility with Android 15 before its public launch.

Streamlined Passkey Experience

One of the highlights of Android 15 Beta 3 is the improved user experience for passkeys. Passkeys are a more secure alternative to traditional passwords, and Google has made them even easier to use in this release. Users can now sign in to apps and websites using passkeys with a single tap, combining the Google Password Manager prompt with the biometric entry screen. Additional fallback options in the keyboard and text field dropdown menus ensure a smooth login experience even if the initial password prompt is accidentally bypassed.

A Glimpse into Smarter Biometrics

While the refined passkey handling is a welcome improvement, Android expert Mishaal Rahman has uncovered evidence suggesting that Android 15 may offer even more advanced biometric capabilities. His findings hint at a potential new feature that would allow the operating system to automatically detect when a biometric model, such as a fingerprint or face scan, is not performing optimally. If detected, Android 15 could automatically remove the underperforming model and prompt the user to re-enroll their biometric data.

More Than Just Developer-Focused Changes

While much of the focus of this beta release is on solidifying the system for developers, there are some user-facing changes as well. Users can expect minor interface tweaks and the inclusion of the June 2024 security patches.

Availability

Android 15 Beta 3 is available for a variety of Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6 series through to the latest Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Users enrolled in the Android Beta Program will receive the update automatically over-the-air. While it is still in beta, this release gives us a solid preview of what to expect in the final version of Android 15, which is expected to launch later this year.